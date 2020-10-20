Iconic NYC subway map now appearing live on a phone near you

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
New York MTA Subway Map Live

New York City Transit interim President Sarah Feinberg stands next to a video demo of the new “live” subway map during a press conference, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

One of New York’s landmarks is getting an upgrade.

It’s not a building, statue or museum — it’s the iconic subway map, reproduced on millions of coffee mugs, keychains and t-shirts and known for confusing out-of-towners (and even diehard New Yorkers on occasion) with its multicolored tangle of lines.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Tuesday debuted a live, web-based subway map that shows trains moving in real time and planned service changes, a frequent boon of weekend travelers.

The MTA stressed that the live map is in beta stage, and is welcoming rider feedback.

