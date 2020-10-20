Iconic NYC subway map now appearing live on a phone near you

New York City Transit interim President Sarah Feinberg stands next to a video demo of the new “live” subway map during a press conference, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

One of New York’s landmarks is getting an upgrade.

It’s not a building, statue or museum — it’s the iconic subway map, reproduced on millions of coffee mugs, keychains and t-shirts and known for confusing out-of-towners (and even diehard New Yorkers on occasion) with its multicolored tangle of lines.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Tuesday debuted a live, web-based subway map that shows trains moving in real time and planned service changes, a frequent boon of weekend travelers.

The MTA stressed that the live map is in beta stage, and is welcoming rider feedback.

