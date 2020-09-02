ICE arrests 83 in NYC, 77 in NJ

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 83 people in New York City and 77 people in New Jersey, officials announced Tuesday.

The arrests were part of a nationwide operation, ICE Director Tony Pham said. Officers targeted undocumented immigrants with previous arrests, convictions or charges pending for crimes involving victims.

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women, and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims,” Pham said. “By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring.”

Some of those arrested in New York City and New Jersey had been arrested in the past on charges including child abuse, harassment, sexual and aggravated assault, trespassing, weapons violations, robbery, drug charges and driving while intoxicated.

One man had previously been removed from the U.S. after a 2005 conviction for for third-degree rape, according to ICE. Officials in Guatemala issued an arrest warrant for another man on a homicide charge.

Enforcement and Removal Operations Director Thomas Decker criticized New York City’s sanctuary city status. He said more than 50 of the 83 individuals arrested in the operation in New York had previously been released from local custody due to declined detainers.

New York’s status as a sanctuary city allows it, in some cases, to shield undocumented immigrants who have broken the law from deportation requests.

“It’s shocking to think that instead of criminal aliens being safely transferred to ICE custody, local sanctuary city policies force law enforcement agencies to release them back into the streets to commit more criminal acts,” Decker said.

The NYPD only honors immigration detainers under specific circumstances. A spokesperson previously told PIX11 those circumstances include “if ICE presents a warrant issued by a federal judge establishing that there is probable cause to take the person into custody, and the person has been convicted of a violent or serious crime’ within five years of the arrest or is a possible match on the terrorist watch list.”

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said they only cooperate with ICE “where there are convictions of violent and serious offenses, and ICE has satisfied its legal and due process requirements.”

“While ICE continues to twist facts in order to promote fear-based myths about immigrants and crime, we will continue to do the work needed to keep New Yorkers safe,” the spokeswoman said.

