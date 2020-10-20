ICE arrests 54 in NYC area, targets undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 54 people in the New York City area as part of an operation targeting undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities, officials announced Tuesday.

More than 30 of those arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations officers had been released from local law enforcement custody with active ICE detainers, immigration officials said. New York’s status as a sanctuary city allows it, in some cases, to shield undocumented immigrants who have broken the law from deportation requests.

The NYPD only honors immigration detainers under specific circumstances. A spokesperson previously told PIX11 those circumstances include “if ICE presents a warrant issued by a federal judge establishing that there is probable cause to take the person into custody, and the person has been convicted of a violent or serious crime’ within five years of the arrest or is a possible match on the terrorist watch list.”

All but two of those arrested in this ICE operation had criminal histories in the U.S., immigration officials said.

“Let us not gloss over the fact that the vast majority of the individuals arrested during this operation have criminal histories,” ICE ERO New York Field Office Director Thomas Decker said. “It’s frightening that New York City politicians created laws that force local law enforcement agencies to release dangerous criminals back into the community despite the seriousness of their crimes.”