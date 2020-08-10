‘I have to stay strong’: Chaplain horrified by ongoing gun violence in NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A chaplain who’s spent 30 years praying with families of victims said he’s never seen more disregard for life.

Chaplain Robert Rice has responded to more than 100 shootings this summer. Rice works out of Harlem Hospital as a chaplain and as a clergy liaison for the NYPD. On any given day, he has to deal with bad news from the scene of a shooting to the hospital.

“I’m crying for the families, but I have to stay strong,” he said. “When the doctor tells the family their child didn’t make it, I am left to deal with that family. It gets emotional, but it also sometimes gets scary too.”

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 833 shootings in the city with more than 1,000 victims. In 2019 for the same time period, there were 466 shootings with more than 500 victims.

Rice has to stay strong while confronting gun violence.

“I get my strength because I love fighting a fight people don’t want to fight,” he said.

Rice was born and raised at the James Weldon Johnson Houses. He knows first hand how young people can go down the wrong path, so he goes back to his neighborhood to offer guidance and help.

“I remember the mistakes I made,” Rice said. “These young people out here picking up guns, shooting each other are crying out for help.”