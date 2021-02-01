‘I almost banged into the side of the highway’: Snowstorm creates treacherous roads in NY, NJ

A massive, slow-moving snowstorm created dangerous driving conditions across New York and northern New Jersey on Monday.

The governors of both states urged residents to stay home and off the roads as between 1 to 2 feet of snow was expected to fall across the region by Tuesday morning.

In Sunnyside, Queens on Monday evening, the main roads were mostly passable but the side streets were more treacherous.

Woodside resident Arlene Caballero said she tried to go to work in the morning, but quickly decided against it after driving for a little bit.

“It’s too much … I almost banged into the side of the highway,” Caballero said.

Similar road conditions were found in Hoboken and other parts of northern New Jersey on Monday.

Sanitation crews in both states were working around the clock to keep up with the fast-falling snow but officials continued to implore residents to just stay home.

“Someone put on my remarks conditions aren’t ideal. No. Conditions are dangerous,” New Jersey Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of the emergency ahead of the storm on Sunday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of the emergency for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley on Monday morning.

Snow showers were expected to continue Monday night before tapering off on Tuesday.

Click here for preliminary snow totals in NY and NJ

Click here for the latest updates on power outages in NY and NJ

Click here for a full list of nor’easter mass-transit disruptions in NY, NJ

