Hundreds march for climate, racial justice Sunday

NEW YORK --- Friday kicked off the first weekend in over a year in which New York live performance venues are open again.

Indoor capacities are so limited that some venues have chosen not to reopen, but among those that are welcoming audiences again, once-familiar sights and sounds are seemingly new.

That's what Michael Longoria said, in an interview at The Greenroom 42 in the Theater District. Longoria, the former star of Jersey Boys, Hairspray, and The View Upstairs, was at The Greenroom 42 on Friday practicing for his cabaret performance set for next weekend there.

"We're trying to just step into it and remind ourselves that we are still one, we're all still together," he said.

The Greenroom 42 is one of dozens of venues reopening as part of the state's order allowing the move. State requirements dictate that all venues have only 33% capacity, with a maximum of 100 people in attendance indoors, and 200 people outdoors.

The programming director at The Greenroom 42 said that at their performance space, the requirements are manifested in specific ways.

"The tables are spaced six feet apart," said Daniel Dunlow, the programming director. "Your table is your party, and your party alone. You're not joining anyone else. Guests have to wear masks throughout the show [and] we escort them out to our open air terrace after the show" for drinks and appetizers."

On Friday, his club will reopen with a series of performances by Tony Award-winner Lillias White. Longoria will perform there next week. A venue that's similar in size to The Greenroom 42, but very different in style of entertainment --- Stand-Up New York comedy club on the Upper West Side --- is also reopening on Friday. Both it and The Greenroom 42 are sold out.

Dani Zoldan, the owner of Stand-Up New York, said that he was pleasantly surprised by the demand for the limited seats.

"The mood has changed in the city and I get a sense that people are ready to go to shows, and they're ready to laugh," he said.

Still, the major Broadway theaters are still dark, because capacity limits can't sustain business. The state rules allow up to 150 people indoors if everyone present has tested negative for the coronavirus. That's still not nearly enough capacity for larger venues, which usually have at least 1,200 seats, to turn a profit.

The limits also preclude smaller venues from profiting, Zoldan said. However, he added, he believes it's still worth it.

"You need to invest at the beginning, even though it'll be hard," Zoldan said. "But I think that at the end of the day, we'll come back strong."