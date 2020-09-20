Hundreds march for climate, racial justice Sunday

MANHATTAN — Hundreds marched in a rally for “climate and racial justice” Sunday calling for change in a now-annual event.
Each year since 2009, activists have rallied against climate change and for policy change during the same time as the United Nations General Assembly pressuring world leaders to take action.
While this year’s General Assembly is taking place remotely this year, the march was business as usual, with organizers standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The rally started at Columbus Circle with hundreds marching to Times Square.
“It appears that there’s a force that’s happening, that if we don’t do something to negate it, we’re ending life as we know it,” rally attendee Janice Ventrasca said.
The march happened as wildefires continued to ravage the West Coast, and as the nation suffers through a record breaking hurricane season.
Officially beginning tomorrow, Climate Week will have its opening ceremony live streamed on Facebook, with other events taking place throughout the week.
Corey Crockett contributed.