How two blind brothers in NYC became Two Blind Brothers for a cause

Brothers, Bryan, left, and Bradford Manning, discuss the origins of their clothing company, Two Blind Brothers, in their New York City loft on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The brothers who’ve lost much of their vision to a rare degenerative eye disorder began their company in 2016 and have donated all profits, more than $700,000, to preclinical research trials to help cure blindness. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

NEW YORK — Would you buy something you can’t see? That’s the question posed by two New York brothers who began losing their vision as children to a rare degenerative eye disorder and dedicate their lives — and livelihoods — to raising money for a cure.

Bradford Manning, 35, and his 30-year-old brother, Bryan, are the founders of the clothing brand Two Blind Brothers.

They’ve hit on a winning strategy that has helped them raise more than $700,000 for the cause: mystery boxes full of their ultra-soft shirts, cozy socks, knit beanies and sunglasses.

Their boxes have produced a socially media movement among supporters.

