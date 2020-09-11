How the NYPD stays vigilant 19 years after 9/11

NEW YORK — At least 1,000 NYPD officers are assigned to the Counterterrorism Bureau and on any given day, several officers are watching all corners of the city from inside the Joint Operation Center.

We got a reality check Friday on just how prepared NYPD is if there is another terrorist attack.

The commanding officer of the Counterterrorism Bureau, chief Martine Materasso said it all comes down to training.

“We are trained, trained on heavy weapons the bomb squad is trained in explosives,” Materasso said. “We look at these incidents abroad and then, these officers are trained every three weeks.”

Since September 11 attacks, the department has continued to make changes to ensure what happened 19 years ago will never happen again.

“We’re prepared every day for whatever is thrown at us and that’s what we want to remind New Yorkers, we are here for them. Some days you’ll see us some days you won’t.”

Chief Materasso is the first woman to head the Counterterrorism Bureau.

When she goes to bed, her concerns are just staying vigilant.

“We can never rest easy as long as there is terrorism, especially for myself, being a newly assigned officer with only a year on the job. During 9/11, those were the darkest days I have ever experienced in my life.”

