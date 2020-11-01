How the NYPD Aviation Unit plans to keep voters safe on Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The NYPD’s Aviation Unit can get to any emergency within seven minutes and, with Election Day nearing, the unit has focused on a different mission.

They’ve developed a plan to keep New Yorkers safe as they cast their ballots. Detective Christian Delacruz, a 17-year veteran with the department, said the Aviation Unit would focus on security for voters while also making sure protesters were safe “to express their first amendment right.”

“We also follow any groups that may break away that have separate intentions with the protesters that may go down another street to create some sort of disorderly situation,” Delacruz said.

The NYPD Aviation Unit is the oldest police aviation unit in the world. The unit’s abilities go beyond security detail, including emergency water rescues and protecting the city against terrorism.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson reports in the video above.