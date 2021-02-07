How much snow has fallen in your NY, NJ neighborhood? See totals

A woman skis over a snow-covered field in Prospect Park on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Another major snowstorm hit the Northeast on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped as much as 2 feet on the region.

The National Weather Service predicted around 4 to 8 inches of snow New York City. Curious how much fell in last week’s storm? Click here.

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of Sunday around 8:45 p.m.:

New York:

Bronx County –

East Tremont – 7.6 inches

Fordham – 7.3 inches

Riverdale – 7 inches

Parkchester – 5.2 inches

Mott Haven – 4.4 inches

Fordham – 3.3 inches

Kings County –

Coney Island – 3.8 inches

Crown Heights – 3.1 inches

Nassau County –

Syosset – 8.4 inches

New Hyde Park – 8 inches

Glen Cove – 7.3 inches

Hicksville – 7.2 inches

West Hempstead – 7 inches

Malverne – 7 inches

Plainview – 6 inches

East Meadow – 5.7 inches

Merrick – 5 inches

Woodmere – 4.3 inches

New York County –

Central Park – 4.5 inches

Queens County –

Jamaica – 6.9 inches

Bellerose – 5.9 inches

Whitestone – 5.5 inches

Elmhurst – 5.3 inches

Richmond County –

Todt Hill – 5.7 inches

Huguenot – 4.4 inches

Westerleigh – 4.2 inches

Annadale – 4.1 inches

Rockland County –

New City – 4.5 inches

Chestnut Ridge – 4.3 inches

Stony Point – 3.1 inches

New City – 3.1 inches

Suffolk County –

Melville – 9 inches

Smithtown – 8.1 inches

Stony Brook – 8 inches

Commack – 8 inches

Centerreach – 7.4 inches

Lake Grove – 6.5 inches

Babylon – 6.1 inches

Lake Ronkonkoma – 6 inches

Stony Brook – 6 inches

Upton – 5.2 inches

Riverhead – 4.7 inches

Calverton – 4.5 inches

Sayville – 3.8 inches

Westchester County –

Hastings-on-Hudson – 7.9 inches

Pelham Manor – 7.8 inches

Port Chester – 7.2 inches

Scarsdale – 7 inches

Irvington – 6.5 inches

Armonk – 6.3 inches

Yonkers – 6.1 inches

White Plains – 6 inches

Croton-on-Hudson – 5 inches

Mahopac – 4.2 inches

New Jersey:

Bergen County –

Westwood – 9.1 inches

Closter – 8.3 inches

Norwood – 8.1 inches

East Rutherford – 7.2 inches

Ridgewood – 7.2 inches

Dumont – 7.2 inches

Cliffside Park – 7 inches

Glen ROck – 6.5 inches

Lyndhurst – 5.8 inches

Fair Lawn – 5.3 inches

New Milford – 5 inches

Franklin Lakes – 4.8 inches

Ramsey – 3.4 inches

Essex County –

Cedar Grove – 8.1 inches

Livingston – 8 inches

West Orange – 7.7 inches

Essex Fells – 7.5 inches

Nutley – 7 inches

Millburn – 7 inches

North Caldwell- 6.7 inches

Irvington – 5.5 inches

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of Sunday around 1 p.m.:

Bridgeport Airport: 4.2 inches

Newark Airport: 4.0 inches

Central Park 3.0 inches

LaGuardia 2.2 inches

JFK: 2.2 inches

Islip Airport: 1.3 inches

