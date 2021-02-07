How much snow has fallen in your NY, NJ neighborhood? See totals

Another major snowstorm hit the Northeast on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped as much as 2 feet on the region.
The National Weather Service predicted around 4 to 8 inches of snow New York City. Curious how much fell in last week’s storm? Click here.
See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of Sunday around 8:45 p.m.:
New York:
Bronx County –
East Tremont – 7.6 inches
Fordham – 7.3 inches
Riverdale – 7 inches
Parkchester – 5.2 inches
Mott Haven – 4.4 inches
Fordham – 3.3 inches
Kings County –
Coney Island – 3.8 inches
Crown Heights – 3.1 inches
Nassau County –
Syosset – 8.4 inches
New Hyde Park – 8 inches
Glen Cove – 7.3 inches
Hicksville – 7.2 inches
West Hempstead – 7 inches
Malverne – 7 inches
Plainview – 6 inches
East Meadow – 5.7 inches
Merrick – 5 inches
Woodmere – 4.3 inches
New York County –
Central Park – 4.5 inches
Queens County –
Jamaica – 6.9 inches
Bellerose – 5.9 inches
Whitestone – 5.5 inches
Elmhurst – 5.3 inches
Richmond County –
Todt Hill – 5.7 inches
Huguenot – 4.4 inches
Westerleigh – 4.2 inches
Annadale – 4.1 inches
Rockland County –
New City – 4.5 inches
Chestnut Ridge – 4.3 inches
Stony Point – 3.1 inches
New City – 3.1 inches
Suffolk County –
Melville – 9 inches
Smithtown – 8.1 inches
Stony Brook – 8 inches
Commack – 8 inches
Centerreach – 7.4 inches
Lake Grove – 6.5 inches
Babylon – 6.1 inches
Lake Ronkonkoma – 6 inches
Stony Brook – 6 inches
Upton – 5.2 inches
Riverhead – 4.7 inches
Calverton – 4.5 inches
Sayville – 3.8 inches
Westchester County –
Hastings-on-Hudson – 7.9 inches
Pelham Manor – 7.8 inches
Port Chester – 7.2 inches
Scarsdale – 7 inches
Irvington – 6.5 inches
Armonk – 6.3 inches
Yonkers – 6.1 inches
White Plains – 6 inches
Croton-on-Hudson – 5 inches
Mahopac – 4.2 inches
New Jersey:
Bergen County –
Westwood – 9.1 inches
Closter – 8.3 inches
Norwood – 8.1 inches
East Rutherford – 7.2 inches
Ridgewood – 7.2 inches
Dumont – 7.2 inches
Cliffside Park – 7 inches
Glen ROck – 6.5 inches
Lyndhurst – 5.8 inches
Fair Lawn – 5.3 inches
New Milford – 5 inches
Franklin Lakes – 4.8 inches
Ramsey – 3.4 inches
Essex County –
Cedar Grove – 8.1 inches
Livingston – 8 inches
West Orange – 7.7 inches
Essex Fells – 7.5 inches
Nutley – 7 inches
Millburn – 7 inches
North Caldwell- 6.7 inches
Irvington – 5.5 inches
See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of Sunday around 1 p.m.:
Bridgeport Airport: 4.2 inches
Newark Airport: 4.0 inches
Central Park 3.0 inches
LaGuardia 2.2 inches
JFK: 2.2 inches
Islip Airport: 1.3 inches