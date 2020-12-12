House Dems’ campaign chief NY moderate who wins in Trump land

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sean Patrick Maloney

FILE – This photo from Thursday Nov. 21, 2019, shows Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., during a meeting of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Maloney takes over the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in January 2021, following an unexpectedly dismal election that saw 12 of the party’s incumbents defeated and another still trailing narrowly. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON — Moderate Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York is about to take over the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

And even many progressives say they’re ready to give him a chance. Maloney and his Democratic colleagues face a possible precipice.

Their House majority will be extremely narrow next year.

And they’re divided over why they lost seats in last month’s elections.

The 54-year-old Maloney will lead their campaign operations in the 2022 elections.

He’s an analytical, openly gay moderate who’s been an attorney and a businessman. And he’s a five-time winner in a congressional district Donald Trump narrowly carried in 2016 that’s north of New York City.

