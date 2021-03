If you need a reason to have a guilt-free cup of hot chocolate this season, here it is: A new study shows the beverage makes you think faster.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham tracked how participants reacted to brain tests before and after sipping the sweet brew.

Those who drank it were able to resolve the tests quicker.

Scientists say a compound called flavanol, found naturally in chocolate, works as a brain booster.

The research was published in the Journal of Scientific Reports.