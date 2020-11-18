‘Hoo’ are you? Owl rescued from branches of Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in cute holiday surprise

The owl, now named “Rockefeller,” was rescued from the branches of this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Nov. 16, 2020 (Ravensbeard Wildlife Center).

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A worker that helped put up the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree found a special gift inside its branches this year.

Wildlife rehabilitation experts said they received a call Monday about an owl that the the employee rescued from the branches of the tree and tucked away in a box, looking to transport it safely to their center.

A Secret in the Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeRavensbeard is excited to share a rare Holiday story with you. … Posted by Ravensbeard Wildlife Center on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The saw-whet owl was taken to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center where he’s being tended to and is said to be in good condition.

Once he gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released back into the wild.

In the meantime, he’s getting plenty of fluids, and mice, and even has a new name that fits just right: Rockefeller.