‘Hoo’ are you? Owl rescued from branches of Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in cute holiday surprise

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A worker that helped put up the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree found a special gift inside its branches this year.
Wildlife rehabilitation experts said they received a call Monday about an owl that the the employee rescued from the branches of the tree and tucked away in a box, looking to transport it safely to their center.
Posted by Ravensbeard Wildlife Center on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
The saw-whet owl was taken to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center where he’s being tended to and is said to be in good condition.
Once he gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released back into the wild.
In the meantime, he’s getting plenty of fluids, and mice, and even has a new name that fits just right: Rockefeller.