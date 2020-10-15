Homeless shuffle continues as men staying at UWS hotel are set to be shifted to FiDi

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Homeless advocates and those in the shelter system rallied in a small gathering Thursday night near Gracie Mansion, as the shuffling of homeless New Yorkers to and from hotels and shelters amid the COVID-19 pandemic remains top of mind for them, and a major issue for community at large.

“The level of support is growing every day,” said Rev. Ian Alterman. “We really appreciate that you covered this, and all I could say is — the men need to stay.”

While the crowd at these types of rallies has dwindled and the spotlight shining on the issue of homelessness has dimmed, they’re still fighting for a resolution.

The lead speaker at the rally, Shams, is a homeless man and a resident of the much talked about Lucerne boutique hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

He’s one of 300 men placed there by the de Blasio administration in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City’s Department of Homeless Services recently received blistering criticism for appearing to capitulate to affluent Upper West Side residents, when it tried to transfer the men to a family shelter in Chelsea.

After that didn’t work, the administration is now trying to move the men to a Radisson Hotel in the Financial District.

A group of Financial District residents are now objecting to the new proposed move, and filed a lawsuit to try to stop the transfer of the Lucerne’s homeless to their neighborhood.

“That’s why the community in Wall Street is saying, ‘Hold up, let’s back up a little bit. We already got a homeless problem here. There are homeless all over the streets. If you are gonna use that hotel, why don’t you put the homeless people from the streets in that hotel? Why would you move people who have been stabilized where they’re at into this hotel?'” Shams explained.

But in a statement, a spokesperson for the New York City Law Department defended the move:

“The entire city has a moral and legal obligation to provide safe shelter to all who need it. This shameful attempt to dodge that obligation…will fail in court. Using this hotel to provide shelter during this unprecedented pandemic is not only a justified use of the Mayor’s emergency powers, it is absolutely the right thing to do.”