Homeless housing shuffle continues as Manhattan hotels draw criticism

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The de Blasio administration initially cited the coronavirus pandemic to justify taking a large population of New York’s homeless off the streets and out of crowded shelters, and instead placing them in commercial hotels.

But the mayor has seemed to cave to public pressure, announcing in his Monday news conference that he’d once again work to find another solution to housing the homeless.

“Hotels are certainly not where we want to be, in general,” he said. “We obviously had a problem, because a lot of [were] people in close proximity as the coronavirus hit. We are not going to allow that problem to occur again, but we do need to start the process of getting out of the hotels.”

Residents in neighborhoods across the city, including those who live near the Lucerne and two other nearby Upper West Side hotels, are fuming over the presence of the homeless.

In fact, more than 6,000 people have signed a petition titled “We demand safe and clean streets on the Upper West Side.”

Commenters have said the plan has no regard for residents, nor for the homeless in need of help. Another said it’s not a safe situation for kids.

Long time Upper West Side resident Christina Cool said she believes the homeless hotel residents are often getting a bad rap.

But Cool said more can be done.

“I think we need to provided services for those people,” she said. “And this neighborhood doesn’t have the right kind of services to support the people who have moved here.”