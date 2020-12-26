Holiday shopping goes on despite COVID-19 surge

NEW YORK — The day after Christmas is usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year, especially for returns.

Even though we’re in the middle of the pandemic, there were still lots of people out Saturday.

“Really good deals, amazing deals, much better than even during the shopping season… I’m all set,” said shopper Aliana DeJesus.

From Herald Square in Manhattan to Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, stores and shopping bags were filled Saturday.

“A little odd because of COVID but it’s whatever,” said Shane Pontecorvo.

While many people were out returning or exchanging their not-so-perfect Christmas gifts, others were taking advantage of extended holiday deals.

“I went back in, I got some sales, I have all of my new gifts for next year and I have something for the tree also,” said DeJesus.

This year, instead of 14-30 day return policies, many retailers are offering an even longer period to return gifts, some even creating a return anything, anytime policy but it does depend on when the items were purchased.

Amazon, Macy’s – Jan. 31

Best Buy – Jan. 16

GameStop – Jan. 15

Apple, Walmart – Jan. 8

Still, for many out on this Saturday shopping, it wasn’t about spending or returning, it was about the Christmastime in the city.

A lot of retail stores are also allowing curbside pickups and returns as well, in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 during this time.