Holiday decorations going up early to bring more cheer to a stressful year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a stressful year for folks. But now some families are finding a new way of coping with stress through the form of holiday cheer.

Brian Frey, of Tampa, Florida, said he was initially cautious about putting up his huge holiday display on Nov. 14, so he asked members of his community on Facebook. The resounding answer, he said, was “yes!”

And he’s not alone. Social media lit up with posts boasting Christmas trees, holiday lights and menorahs as early as October.

Locally, Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan has decked its halls already. Over in Hoboken, a Christmas tree popped up along Washington Street in early November.

“Anything that anyone can do to lift anyone’s spirits and if that means a little twinkle, a little glitter, some Christmas lights — do it,” Frey said.

Experts say celebrating the holidays earlier is actually a technique called savoring, which is when thinking about and planning for a holiday can extend the joyful feeling that’s associated with it.

