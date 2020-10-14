Hispanic leaders in law enforcement, elected officials call for Latino replacement for Chief Pichardo

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Hispanic leaders within the law enforcement community spoke out Wednesday about Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo’s sudden retirement, urging the department to select a Latino as his replacement.

“This police department and this administration have a history of saying they can’t find qualified Latino, so we’re giving them notice right now,” said Anthony Miranda, president of the Latino Police Officer’s Association. “We can find qualified Latinos that are within the ranks.”

Council Members Ritchie Torres and Ydanis Rodriguez have both also said Pichardo’s replacement should be a Latino.

Pichardo — the first Dominican American to hold his position — rose through the ranks with a stellar record.

He grew up on the Lower East Side and has long been considered a potential future police commissioner.

“Fausto Pichardo was one of us,” said Clark Pena, a law enforcement expert. “He came from the community and we were all, as Hispanics and Latinos, so proud he got to where he got, and he never forgot.”

Sources told PIX11 he abruptly filed for retirement after a falling out with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor was micromanaging Pichardo, sources said, and summoned him to City Hall over a missed phone call after a 36 hour shift working at protests in Borough Park.

Then, sources said, de Blasio sent a barrage of belittling text messages to Pichardo on Saturday. That’s when Pichardo reached his boiling point.

The mayor denied having a falling out with Pichardo.

“I understand the rumor mill,” the mayor told reporters. “He’s making a personal decision.”

The Sergeant’s Benevolent Association wrote in a statement:

“Sadly, Mayor de Blasio does not and has never valued the talent that exists in the NYPD. Pichardo’s resignation is a loss to the NYPD, the City of New York and the overall Hispanic community.”

Pichardo’s final day will be on Nov. 12.

The mayor said there’s a diverse pool of candidates to fill the position in his press conference Wednesday, but didn’t say one way or the other if he would replace Pichardo with someone who is Latino.