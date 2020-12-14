Hillary Clinton calls for Electoral College to be abolished after casting 1st vote in NY for Biden

Joe Biden, left, laughs with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK — After casting her vote for Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Monday, Hillary Clinton called for the abolition of the Electoral College.

She said the country should select the president based on the winner of the popular vote. Clinton won the popular vote in her race against President Donald Trump in 2016.

“But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” she tweeted.

New York’s 29 presidential electors all awarded their votes to Biden and Harris Monday on Monday. The vote took place in the state Capitol in the state Assembly chamber.

Former President Bill Clinton was also among the electors.

The vote took about half an hour and finished without any surprises. Electors sat in separate rows behind invisible plastic dividers. All wore masks as they sat and cast their votes one by one.

