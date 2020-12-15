High school sports referees adjust to pandemic reality

NEW YORK — High school athletes aren’t the only ones being sidelined during the pandemic.

There’s another group essential to the game that’s having a tough time — referees.

“My whole baseball season was canceled this year,” said John Santiago. “I usually do about 110 baseball games. I had just one game this year.”

There are thousands of referees and umpires who can relate to Santiago, a man with 25 years of experience at the high school level.

He has no idea when he’ll return.

“It’s definitely affected our income, but most of us don’t do it for income, we do it for the love of the game.”

Paul Payne has had an entirely different experience.

“I was actually furloughed back when the pandemic started and then started working from home recently in October.”

Payne hopes for brighter days ahead. As of now, all high-risk high school sports in New York have been put on old. Whenever Payne and his brethren do return, there will be some noticeable differences, especially in football.

“Primarily it’s been making sure you wear masks, gloves,” said Peter Jackson. “Do everything you can to make sure we reduce our handling of the ball.”

Some other changes are socially distanced sidelines and electronic whistles.

Unlike most refs, Jackson has officiated 7-on-7 games during the pandemic.

“We’ve had extensive conversations on Zoom on who’s comfortable with what sort of precaution and what can we put in place,” he said.

Those conversations will continue throughout the year.

Just like players and coaches, refs are also anxious to return.

“I miss seeing all the guys I work with on the crew,” said Payne. “I miss seeing the atmosphere of good ol’ high school football.”