Hero conductor saves passenger with CPR for the second time in two years, MTA says

QUEENS — A train conductor is being praised by the MTA for saving a passenger’s life with CPR — for the second time.

Monday evening, Kevin Bartsch saved the life of a customer who was unconscious on the train he was about to begin working on.

It happened at the Ditmars Boulevard station at about 7:55 p.m. Monday, he said, on an N/W line train. He was informed by a colleague that a passenger was unwell.

Bartsch said the man was unconscious and had no pulse and was not breathing. He immediately began CPR.

EMS arrived about 10 minutes later, he said, and the man then began to breathe on his own before he was taken to a local hospital

Bartsch has been with the MTA for more than four years, and is also an EMS volunteer at the Nissequogue Fire Department on Long Island.

This is the second time he has saved the life of a customer by performing CPR. The first time was an unrelated incident in 2018.