Helping kids’ reading proficiency during the pandemic

NEW YORK — As COVID cases continue to rise across the country, so is the need to keep children’s learning skills on track.

According to the Center on Research Outcomes at Stanford University, students in New York City schools had one of the biggest losses in reading proficiency during the pandemic.

Sara Rich is a Harvard graduate and a former principal. She started her career as an educator in Washington Heights and founded Just Right Books. She says when it comes to increasing reading skills, parents should pick up a pencil and write with their children because both go hand in hand.

She also suggests that parents read to your children no matter their age, ask questions about the story and keep an open dialogue. Doing so will put them on the path to bridging the learning gap.