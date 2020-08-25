Hedge fund manager called out by Seinfeld in op-ed reacts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Jerry Seinfeld’s op-ed in the New York Times has gotten nearly universal praise.

“The title of what he wrote is ‘So you think New York is dead,’ then right below it it says it’s not,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who brought a copy of it to his daily press conference. “I want to take a moment to thank Jerry, because this is what a true New Yorker does. Stands and fights to make this place better no matter what’s thrown at us”

But not everyone was impressed with Seinfeld. James Altucher, a hedge fund manager who wrote in a post on social media that the city is dead forever, given the devastating impact due to COVID-19, is firing back.

“I appreciate his love for the city. He lived for 20 or 30 years in LA, he lives right now four hours away in Long Island,” said Altucher. “At the beginning of the pandemic he left for his castle in the Hamptons with his 77 cars and he hasn’t been back since”

Seinfeld’s op-ed piece is a rebuttal to Altucher.

“The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, ‘everyone’s gone! I want 2019 back!,’ imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side,” Seinfeld wrote.

Altucher said he’s gotten death threats over the ordeal.

“I was really shocked and disturbed that he used his powerful platform doing an op-ed in the New York Times to really just do nothing but attack me. I’ve gotten death threats,” he said. “Since Jerry’s article came out, I think people felt safe, ‘oh I’ll just piggy back Seinfeld and attack this guy.'”

Altucher co-owns Standup New York on the west side.

Seinfeld wrote: “I have been onstage at your comedy club stand up New York, quite a few times. It could use a little sprucing up, if you don’t mind my saying. I wouldn’t worry about it, you can do it from Miami.”

Altucher moved to Forida due to the pandemic, something he said would be temporary.

“Facts are facts, restaurants are out of business, commercial real estate is going bankrupt, companies are leaving New York City. Vacancies are at an all time high and it’s only getting bigger,” he said. “I wish he’d addressed the issues.”

In his op-ed, Seinfeld does write that “yes, I also have a place out on long island. But I will never abandon New York City.”