Hazardous travel advisory issued: Full list of nor’easter mass-transit disruptions in NY, NJ

FILE – Passengers get on and off a bus during a morning snow storm, 09 December, 2005, on the east side of Manhattan in New York. (STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

After days of frigid temperatures, a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions hit the region on Monday.

As of early Monday afternoon, some areas had already gotten above 5 inches of snow, with 7 to 9 inches in parts of New Jersey. Much of the region could see blizzard-like conditions and over a foot of snow.

The New York City Emergency Management Department on Sunday issued a hazardous travel advisory for Monday and Tuesday.

The governors of New York and New Jersey issued a State of Emergency as did New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Crews have been working to clear snow across the tri-state area, including public transit systems, throughout the day and night Monday.

Let’s hear it for essential workers!



We’ll keep working to keep the system in good shape so we can restore aboveground service as soon as it’s safe to do so.



Stay home and stay warm. pic.twitter.com/5GcOjlHX1q — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) February 1, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as travel conditions change.

NJ Transit:

All NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service were temporarily suspended systemwide for Monday.

PATH:

PATH service systemwide will be suspended starting at 3 p.m. Monday. Earlier, it was operating every 10 minute on all four lines.

As of 7 p.m., service remained suspended.

LIRR:

Long Island Rail Road service will shut down early at 2:30 p.m. Monday, with the last trains departing by 3:30 p.m. at the latest.

As of 7 p.m., service remained suspended.

Metro-North:

Metro-North service will shut down early Monday afternoon. Outbound trains end at 3 p.m., while inbound trains end at 2 p.m.

MTA Bridges:

MTA Bridges implemented a ban on empty and tandem tractor trailers at 6 a.m. Monday.

MTA subways:

Above-ground subway service was to be suspended starting at 2 p.m. Monday; below-round trains would remain in service, though some trains are operating with delays.

MTA buses:

Buses will operate reduced service, with delays throughout the city. Check MTA.info for real-time updates.

Bee-Line buses:

Bee-Line buses and Paratransit vehicles in Westchester County will not be operating Tuesday morning. If the roads are safe and passable, service will resume at noon on Tuesday.

Port Authority Bus Terminal:

All bus service in and out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal was suspended for Monday.

Amtrak:

Amtrak will operate a modified service in the Northeast on Monday due to inclement weather to include:

Northeast Regional (Boston – New York – Washington, DC – Virginia) will operate on a limited schedule

(Boston – New York – Washington, DC – Virginia) will operate on a limited schedule Keystone Service (Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York) will operate on a limited schedule

(Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York) will operate on a limited schedule Empire Service (New York – Albany) will operate on a modified schedule

(New York – Albany) will operate on a modified schedule All Acela (Boston – Washington, DC) service is canceled

(Boston – Washington, DC) service is canceled The Pennsylvanian (Pittsburgh – New York) is canceled

The Associated Press contributed to this report.