Hate crimes against Asian Americans amid pandemic rising

NEW YORK — Hate crimes against members of the Asian community around the country have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic.

Some of the incidents have been documented on video, including one that shows an attack on a 91-year old man in Oakland. That video has gone viral.

President Biden has now signed an executive order condemning racism, xenophobia and intolerance against the Asian and Pacific Island community.

“He is concerned about discrimination against the Asian community which is why he signed the executive order,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki.She added that any attacks of any form is unacceptable.

A recent study done by an Asian youth campaign showed amid COVID-19, one in four Asian Americans in the country have personally experienced hate.

John Wang, President of the Asian American Business Development Center said Biden’s tone sends an important message.

In a statement, New York City Councilmember Margaret Chin reiterated that sentiment.

“I applaud President Biden for bringing attention to the rise in xenophobic attacks inflicted on Asian Americans. Xenophobia is not just hurtful words.”

Since the spike in hate crimes, the NYPD started a new task force focused on crimes against Asian New Yorkers. This year alone there’s been a dramatic decrease, as so far, no hate crimes against Asians have been reported to police.

