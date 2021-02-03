Hank Gutman appointed as NYC Transportation Commissioner, pledges 10K new bike parking racks by 2022

Henry “Hank” Gutman was appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio to serve as the commissioner for the Department of Transportation.

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Henry “Hank” Gutman as New York City’s new commissioner of the Department of Transportation Wednesday.

“So much that will matter to the future of the city rides on the Department of Transportation and the leadership of that department,” Mayor de Blasio said during his daily briefing, referencing the Open Streets initiative, Bike Boulevards and bridges for the people.

Gutman, who serves as a chair of the Brooklyn Navy Yard and serves on the Board of Brooklyn Bridge Park, was also a member of the mayor’s BQE Expert Panel in 2019 and 2020.

When asked why the mayor appointed someone who is not from the transportation department as commissioner, the mayor said he knows Gutman will get the job done and always moves the agenda forward with a sharp-equity lens.

“Hank Gutman is a visionary leader whose decades of civic life in this city have made New York City fairer, better, and more accessible,” de Blasio said.

“We made permanent and progressive changes to city streets last year, and we have more to do this year. I can’t wait to work with him to expand transportation options to every New Yorker and build a recovery for all of us.”

Upon his appointment, Gutman announced the city commits to build 10,000 new bike parking racks by the end of 2022, which is more than three times the city’s current Green Wave commitment.

“We have an opportunity to chart a new path for this city – one that leaves Robert Moses’ vision behind, beats back COVID-19, protects our environment, and builds a fair, safe, and equitable recovery for all of us,” Gutman said.

Acting Commissioner Margaret Forgione, who has led the department on an interim basis since December, will remain in the department and serve as Gutman’s First Deputy Commissioner.