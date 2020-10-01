Half of all NYC restaurants could close due to pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Hungry customers have always had their choice of cuisine in the city.

But a report from New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says the pandemic is threatening the future of 12,000 restaurants and bars and thousands of jobs.

There are nearly 24,000 establishments in the city.

The report issued Thursday found restaurant employment in New York City dropped to 91,000 jobs in April. Taxable sales for the city’s restaurant industry also fell by 71% during March, April and May compared to 2019.

“Restaurants reflect our diversity, employing tens of thousands of immigrants and providing a range of options fitting for a world-class metropolis. It’s important that the state and city continue to be creative and bolster the industry. The city’s decision to extend outdoor dining year-round to help keep restaurants afloat is a step in the right direction along with opening for indoor dining,” DiNapoli said.

Read the NY State Comptroller’s report here.

Data show that the restaurant industry in New York City employs 317,800 people, pays $10.7 billion in total wages citywide and generates nearly $27 billion in taxable sales.

New York City’s restaurants are employing slightly more than half the number of people than before coronavirus.

Many restaurants have relied on take-out orders and support from organizations providing meals and feeding essential workers. Many owners say they’re still in a rough situation.

Curbside and sidewalk dining has been in place since the end of June. Indoor dining began Wednesday at 25% capacity. It could go to 50% by November if health data remains safe.