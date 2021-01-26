Hakeem Jeffries reveals he was threatened by California man charged Tuesday

U.S. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) listens during a news conference after a caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9, 2019.

NEW YORK — A California man has been charged federally for making threats against a journalist and New York Rep.Hakeem Jeffries, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said Tuesday.

Robert Lemke was arrested in California Tuesday based on a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court charging him with making threatening interstate communications based on his anger at the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Lemke is accused of sending the brother and sister-in-law of Jeffries (referred to as the “Congressman” in the indictment) and a New York City-based family member of a journalist threatening text messages.

According to U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, Lemke threatened to harm Jeffries and the family member of the journalist’s families, demanding they retract statements confirming the results of the election.

“The electoral process is the essential mechanism through which our democracy functions,” Strauss said in a statement. “While in any election it is inevitable that some will be disappointed in the result, threats of violence cannot and will not be tolerated.”

The indictment did not name Jeffries but he confirmed it was him through a spokesperson Tuesday.

“Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is the Member of the House of Representatives referenced as ‘Congressman-1’ in the criminal complaint recently unsealed in Manhattan federal court,” a spokesperson for Jeffries said in a statement. “Congressman Jeffries extends his deep thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, NYPD and all law enforcement authorities involved for their commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of his family and all members of the United States Congress.”

The text messages Lemke allegedly sent to Jeffries’ brother mention his family.

“Your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words,” they read. “We are armed and nearby your house. You had better have a word with him.”

Lemke adds that he knows where Jeffries’ children are.

“To those individuals and groups that would seek to threaten a United States Congressman, this arrest should serve as a warning that the NYPD and its law enforcement partners, will ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “I want to commend the FBI Agents, NYPD Detectives, and representatives of 54 other agencies that make up the Joint Terrorism Task Force for the investigation that led to this arrest.”

The FBI claimed Lemke’s Facebook account has as its background image a photograph of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who were charged with criminal offenses last summer after they pointed firearms at Black Lives Matter

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment. The maximum potential penalty is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by the judge.