Gym owners file suit against New York, Gov. Cuomo and AG James

NEW YORK — A group of nearly 2,000 gym owners across New York filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York State and the State Attorney General with the goal of lifting the executive orders that keeps their businesses closed.

Time is running out, one gym owner said, with his livelihood in the government’s hands.

Marco Guanilo said he couldn’t last another month.

“We have burned through all our reserves and Iknow from other gym owners in the area, it’s drowning here,” he said. “We are pulling strings to get the attention of the governor.”