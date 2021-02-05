Gwen Carr: ‘There is no real accountability’ in NYPD disciplinary matrix

NEW YORK — The NYPD took another step towards transparency and accountability with the new disciplinary matrix, but activist and mother of the late Eric Garner said “a lot more work” needs to be done.

Carr has been demanding these reforms since 2014 when her son died after a police officer put him into a prohibited chokehold.

The NYPD and the Civilian Complaint Review Board signed an agreement Thursday, pledging to follow the matrix, which is a 57-page document of new guidelines for better oversight of the department’s disciplinary process.

“There is no real accountability” in disciplining officers, Carr told PIX11 News, arguing penalties don’t talk about firing officers that commit heinous actions, but rather “taking them off the streets” or “removing vacation days.”

“Why should a police officer incorrectly police and still get away with it?” she asked.

Though the CCRB, an agency separate from the NYPD, has more of a say in police discipline, Carr said they could make all the recommendations they want, but the police commissioner still has the final say and could make their own recommendations.

Carr did say some parts of the matrix are good, “but a lot of it is not.”

