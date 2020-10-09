Gun violence victims meet with NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Being hit by a stray bullet is devastating in itself but imagine when it’s a 7-year-old boy.

Cesec-Dinho Maxwell and his mother were both shot while getting out of a cab, the night of J’ouvert celebrations last month. The 2nd grader was hit in the leg.

He’s a typical shy little boy. PIX11 News was there for a special meeting offering support — Not only from the NYPD but support from someone who knows exactly how it feels.