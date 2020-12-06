Group gives away hundreds of coats to NYers in need as winter weather descends

The non-profit organization Sidewalk Samaritan distributed hundreds of coats to those in need in Manhattan on Dec. 6, 2020.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A group of good Samaritans gathered on a Manhattan sidewalk Sunday afternoon to help New Yorkers in need as potentially dangerous winter weather settles in for the season.

The non-profit organization Sidewalk Samaritan has been collecting clothing, shoes and winter coats to hand out to the homeless and others in need.

Last week, the group partnered with Soles4Souls to distribute over 300 pairs of shoes. And Sidewalk Samaritan was back at it again on Sunday, giving away winter coats outside Cathedral of Saint John the Divine on Amsterdam Avenue.

Sidewalk Samaritan founder Emily Borghard said helping those in need shouldn’t just be saved for Giving Tuesday or the holiday season, especially now that the coronavirus pandemic has left so many people unemployed.

“As you can see, it’s windy, it’s cold. If I’m cold, how cold are the people sleeping outside?” she said.

Also among those handing out winter gear: Eva Kosciusko and Sophia Stefanakis, two teenagers from Long Island who were inspired to work with Sidewalk Samaritan after seeing news coverage about the organization’s mission.

“It makes me feel great. We are helping people and doing something to make their day a little better,” Kosciusko said.

Together, the teens founded a non-profit mental health organization and contributed 200 coats to Sidewalk Samaritan’s event.

“Not having a coat and warm food is something that can bring up a lot of mental stress and we are trying to help alleviate that,” Stefanakis said.

Nearly 600 coats were donated in total, some of which came from as far away as Vermont.

