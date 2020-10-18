Grieving family members fill coffin with pages from Cuomo’s COVID-19 book

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Grieving family members held a mock funeral for what they said was Governor Andrew Cuomo’s leadership and integrity over the course of the coronavirus pandemic in front of the Cobble Hill Health Center Sunday.

They filled a coffin with pages from Cuomo’s book about New York’s coronavirus battle.

They demanded the governor apologize for the more than 6,500 COVID-related deaths in New York State nursing homes during the height of the pandemic.

“We want an apology,” Daniel Arbeeny, who lost several family members to COVID, said at the protest. “Unfortunately, the governor has not given us and apology or an independent investigation, so we can’t get to what the truth is.”

When asked about the protest, the governor did not apologize.

“Everyone did everything they could to save the lives of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said.