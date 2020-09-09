Greenwich Village Halloween Parade reportedly canceled over COVID-19 concerns

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — It’s a trick and not a treat for fans of the annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade.

The parade was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, director Jeanne Fleming told the New York Post.

PIX11 reached out to Fleming. She said parade information would be shared on Monday.

Fleming told the Post they were working on a surprise for Halloween.

“It’s going to be COVID safe, and big, but not gathering a crowd,” she told the New York Post. “Spiritually, people need it. People are so hungry for the live experience.”

The parade began in 1973 with a puppeteer marching with his family. It grew into a televised extravaganza.

