Grand jury decision in death of Breonna Taylor sparks outrage

Demonstrators march in a protest, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in New York, following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK CITY — The announcement that no police officers would be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor threw a spotlight on the role of grand juries, which are shrouded in secrecy yet wield enormous power in courthouses across the U.S.

Authorities said two officers who shot at Taylor after barging into her apartment on a warrant were justified in their use of force, because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired one shot at them.

The grand jury did charge another officer with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home with people inside. That officer had also previously been fired.

But protesters who called attention to the case say the outcome falls far short of justice.

Jurors didn’t indict any of the officers on charges directly related to Taylor’s death.

The jury relied on evidence presented to it by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Now, that state’s governor is calling on Cameron to make the evidence from the case public.

“They need to be able to see the truth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said of the people of Kentucky, “read the evidence, look over what the grand jury may have seen.”

Calls like Beshear’s may sound familiar to New Yorkers. Similar calls were made following the death of Eric Garner.

“All we want to know is what was the evidence,” said Letitia James in 2015. She was public advocate at the time.

A grand jury declined to charge any NYPD officers in Garner’s death.

“We had the video, it was there for the whole world to see, and there was no indictment,” questioned Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother, who’s become an advocate for police accountability.

A grand jury is a group of citizens who are empowered to determine if criminal charges should be brought in a case. Traditionally, grand juries work in secret to avoid outside pressure and influence, but that system has been cause for concern.

“Across the nation, prosecutors use the secrecy of the grand jury to hide and mask their own political agendas,” said Kirsten John Foy, who leads Arc of Justice.

Carr raised questions about her son’s grand jury proceedings.

” I was told that they even had people reading the paper on their cell phones while the grand jury was convened,” she said.

Protests over Taylor’s death and the subsequent grand jury decision are expected to continue into the night Thursday in Lousiville, New York and other American cities.