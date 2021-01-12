Day 2 of Cuomo’s State of the State address: Bringing back arts, high-seed internet affordability

ALBANY, N.Y. — After outlining the state’s priorities Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver the second part of his State of the State address Tuesday.
Day two of the address comes as New Yorkers have faced a tumultuous and uncertain year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis and political unrest.
Watch Day 2 of Cuomo’s State of the State address here or in video below:
Excerpts and highlights from Day 2 of Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State speech:
Opening Smartly
- Testing is the key to reopening our economy
- Because of New York’s spirit of innovation, we have performed more tests per capita than any state.
- Why can’t we use rapid testing to reopen restaurants in orange zones? Movie theaters?
Bringing back arts and culture
- We can not wait until summer to turn the lights back on for arts and artists
- NY is launching “New York Arts Revival,” a public/private partnership to bring the arts back across the state
- Pop up performances starting in February featuring musicians, comedians, dancers and more.
- Will help revive the arts while celebrating NY’s resiliency and recovery
- Exhibitions to be held outside in NYC and other state parks
- Will culminate with two major events: The opening of Little Island @Pier55 and the 20th anniversary year of the Tribeca Film Festival
Shift to a remote economy and community
- Zoom is not going away, Cuomo says
- A remote economy requires high-speed internet available to all New Yorkers
- NY must be the first state to develop the infrastructure of the future
- About 98% of NY homes now have access to broadband
- The new challenge is the affordability of broadband, high-speed internet connections
- Without affordable broadband, families are left behind – 1 in 5 families nationwide can’t afford the current rates
- Too often, the child left behind in remote learning is poor, Black or Latino, Cuomo says
- Cuomo proposes that all major Internet service providers offer a $15 high-speed service plan for all low-income households
Over-availability of office and commercial space
- Cuomo proposes converting unused and/or unneeded commercial space in cities into affordable housing
New commision on the future of the New York economy
- Will help draw a road map to find opportunities to help get New Yorkers back to work
Jobs of the future program
- Pathways pledge, led by the re-imagined NY commission
- 15 of the states largest employers have enrolled
- They are committed to and will report on more training education programs for low-income workers and new partnerships
- We expect to triple the number of employers by end of 2021, Cuomo said
- Expansion of CUNY’s new online training center, so New Yorkers can enroll in additional employment certificates
Cuomo had previously unveiled some of his top priorities for the coming year, including his third push to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana; election reforms; and a proposal to extend the High Line to connect with the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall in Midtown.
Watch Day 1 of Cuomo’s State of the State from Monday in full below or click here.