Day 2 of Cuomo’s State of the State address: Bringing back arts, high-seed internet affordability

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. — After outlining the state’s priorities Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver the second part of his State of the State address Tuesday.

Day two of the address comes as New Yorkers have faced a tumultuous and uncertain year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis and political unrest.

Watch Day 2 of Cuomo’s State of the State address here or in video below:

Excerpts and highlights from Day 2 of Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State speech:

Opening Smartly



Testing is the key to reopening our economy

Because of New York’s spirit of innovation, we have performed more tests per capita than any state.

Why can’t we use rapid testing to reopen restaurants in orange zones? Movie theaters?

Bringing back arts and culture



We can not wait until summer to turn the lights back on for arts and artists

NY is launching “New York Arts Revival,” a public/private partnership to bring the arts back across the state Pop up performances starting in February featuring musicians, comedians, dancers and more. Will help revive the arts while celebrating NY’s resiliency and recovery Exhibitions to be held outside in NYC and other state parks Will culminate with two major events: The opening of Little Island @Pier55 and the 20th anniversary year of the Tribeca Film Festival



Shift to a remote economy and community



Zoom is not going away, Cuomo says

A remote economy requires high-speed internet available to all New Yorkers

NY must be the first state to develop the infrastructure of the future

About 98% of NY homes now have access to broadband The new challenge is the affordability of broadband, high-speed internet connections Without affordable broadband, families are left behind – 1 in 5 families nationwide can’t afford the current rates Too often, the child left behind in remote learning is poor, Black or Latino, Cuomo says

Cuomo proposes that all major Internet service providers offer a $15 high-speed service plan for all low-income households

Over-availability of office and commercial space



Cuomo proposes converting unused and/or unneeded commercial space in cities into affordable housing

New commision on the future of the New York economy



Will help draw a road map to find opportunities to help get New Yorkers back to work

Jobs of the future program



Pathways pledge, led by the re-imagined NY commission

15 of the states largest employers have enrolled They are committed to and will report on more training education programs for low-income workers and new partnerships We expect to triple the number of employers by end of 2021, Cuomo said

Expansion of CUNY’s new online training center, so New Yorkers can enroll in additional employment certificates

Cuomo had previously unveiled some of his top priorities for the coming year, including his third push to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana; election reforms; and a proposal to extend the High Line to connect with the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall in Midtown.

Watch Day 1 of Cuomo’s State of the State from Monday in full below or click here.