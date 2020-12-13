Gov. Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former development aide

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cuomo Binghamton

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pictured.

NEW YORK — A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused the Democratic governor of sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan tweeted Sunday that she was sexually harassed by Cuomo “for years.”

Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018. She served first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development.

Cuomo’s press secretary Caitlin Girouard said there was “simply no truth to these claims.”

Boylan did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

