Funeral held for teen killed at ’24/7 party,’ officials crack down

THE BRONX — The mother of a teen fatally shot at a “24/7 party” on Jerome Avenue last week was holding a funeral for her daughter and only child Tuesday.

The service was taking place as community advocates expressed concern about the proliferation of “all night” gatherings during a dangerous pandemic — parties that breed infection as well as violence.

“My heart is broken,” Sonia Martinez, the mother of Wendolin Ortiz, 19, told PIX11 when she showed up at the Mix Te Club recently to pray for her slain daughter.

The teen had actually survived a gunshot wound to the leg back on June 20, when she was attending a barbecue at a park in the Bronx.

But Ortiz had decided to venture out on Oct. 19 to the early morning party at the Jerome Avenue restaurant.

“Once time passed and the summer was ending, she probably just wanted to go out,” said Melany Garcia, the slain teen’s best friend.

Police said Ortiz was hit by a bullet as she sat at a table inside the small club at 7 a.m. She was not the intended target.

Detectives arrested suspect Domingo Berroa, 32, the next day, when he was found at Kennedy Airport in Queens with a one-way ticket to the Dominican Republic.

Berroa was charged with murder.

PIX11 News decided to look at the growing popularity of these “all night” clubs after the fatal incident on Jerome Avenue.

New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito told us they’ve always been on his radar.

“The pandemic has just amplified an old problem in the city,” the sheriff said. “Illegal and unlicensed parties and social clubs.”

The sheriff’s Twitter account gave updates in recent months on the illegal, overnight gatherings his deputies have shut down.

This past weekend, in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 25, deputies busted an illegal warehouse party on Metropolitan Avenue in Queens for “violation of emergency orders” and for having no liquor license.

The week before, they broke up a party of more than 200 people at a banquet hall in Ozone Park.

And on Oct. 11, his deputies did surveillance on a party they heard about in Cunningham Park, Queens.

They watched two buses drop off patrons, and saw the people being escorted to a location in the woods.

The sheriff said his office found 110 people drinking and dancing at the site, not practicing social distancing and most not wearing face coverings. There were piles of hookah pipes discovered.

Iesha Sekou, CEO of Street Corner Resources in Harlem, said she’s concerned about the growing popularity of secret, basement parties in her community.

“All it takes is for one person to be in that party that has contracted the virus and to spread it to the people that are in there,” Sekou observed.

Sekou asked people to think twice before taking part in the parties, “for the sake of their own grandmothers and aunts and children that they go back in contact with.”

She also told PIX11 about party promoters that are recruiting people for gatherings out of state, taking advantage of cheap flights during the pandemic.

“The people are being encouraged to come from New York to Atlanta,” Sekou said. “The thing is: this is dangerous.”