Full list of Tuesday’s snowstorm mass-transit disruptions in NY, NJ

An N subway train arrives at the Avenue U station Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, during a snowstorm in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/David Boe)

With heavy snow blanketing streets and rail tracks, mass-transit disruptions will continue Tuesday.

The New York City Emergency Management Department on Sunday issued a hazardous travel advisory for Monday and Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Bill de Blasio all urged residents to stay off the road and stay home if possible.

MTA Chairmand and CEO Pate Foye spoke to PIX11 about what commuters can expect with rail and bus service:

MTA CEO and chairman gives service update

This is a developing story and will be updated as travel conditions change.

MTA subways, buses:

Subways resumed service at above-ground stations at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Some residual delays are expected and “snowfall may dictate that we bypass certain stations to keep everyone safe.”

New York City buses continue to run on a reduced schedule – 75 percent of regular weekday service.

LIRR:

Service on the Long Island Rail Road resumed at 4 a.m. Tuesday. LIRR was scheduled to operate on a weekend schedule.

Metro-North:

Metro-North service resumed at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Staten Island Railway:

The Staten Island Railway is operating Tuesday.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels:

A ban on empty tractor trailers and tandem trucks has been lifted Tuesday.

NJ Transit:

Rail service on the Pascack Valley, Main/Bergen County/Port Jervis, Morristown and Gladstone Branch rail lines will not run before noon on Tuesday. Once service resumes, it will operate on Severe Weather Schedule Level 2.

Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley rail lines will resume service around 9 a.m. Tuesday and will operate on Severe Weather Schedule Level 2.

PATH:

PATH train service between New Jersey and New York remained suspended system-wide Tuesday morning.

Port Authority Bus Terminal:

Port Authority Bus Terminal carriers will have reduced or suspended service Tuesday. Please check with your carrier for specific information and resumption of service.

Ferries:

Most NY Waterway ferry service will be suspended Tuesday. Service between Paulus Hook and Brookfield Place will operate every 15 minutes, beginning 7 a.m. out of Paulus Hook.

NYC Ferry plans to delay the start of service and operate on a weekend schedule on Tuesday. There will be no shuttle bus service in Rockaway or Midtown.