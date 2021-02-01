Full list of Tuesday school closings for NY, NJ as major storm continues to slam region with snow

A massive snowstorm walloped the tri-state area on Monday and, with snow continuing to fall, school districts across the region will close Tuesday or pivot to remote learning.
Up to 2 feet of snow was expected in some areas. New York City schools pivoted to remote learning on Monday and will stick with all-remote classes on Tuesday.
Below is the full list of changes:
New York:
Amityville Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.
Archdiocese of New York: Catholic elementary schools in New York City will remain closed Tuesday. It will be a “traditional snow day.”
Baldwin Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Bay Shore Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Bethpage Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.
Central Islip School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Center Moriches School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Clarkstown Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Commack Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Croton-Harmon Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.
Deer Park Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.
Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
East Williston School District: Closed Tuesday.
Ellenville Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Elmsford Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.
Elwood Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.
Farmingdale School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.
Florida Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.
Freeport Public Schools: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.
Greenburgh Central School District: Fully Remote Tuesday.
Half Hollow Hills Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Harborfields Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Haverstraw-Stony Point Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Hicksville Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Hofstra University: Fully remote Tuesday.
Irvington Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Island Park Public Schools: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.
Islip Unified School District: Closed Tuesday.
Kings Park Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Lakeland Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Levittown School District: Closed Tuesday.
Lindenhurst Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Long Island School for The Gifted: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.
Lynbrook Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Malverne Union Free School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.
Mamaroneck Union Free School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.
Middle Village Prepatory Charter School: Fully remote Tuesday.
Middletown School District: Closed Tuesday.
Monticello Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Mt. Pleasant – Blythedale: Fully remote Tuesday.
Mt. Pleasant – Cottage: Closed Tuesday.
Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Tuesday. Students are asked to check their @ncc email as well as NCC’s website and social media for further information. The College’s Surveillance Testing Program was also suspended for Tuesday.
Newburgh Enlarged City School District: Closed Tuesday.
New Rochelle Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
New York City Public Schools: Students will continue with all-remote on Tuesday and are expected to return to in-person classes on Wednesday. Read more.
Northport-East Northport: Fully remote Tuesday.
North Shore Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Nyack Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Oceanside School District: Closed Tuesday.
Pawling Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Pelham Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Pine Bush Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Port Jervis City School District: Closed Tuesday.
Port Washington Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Riverhead Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Rockville Centre School District: Closed Tuesday.
Roosevelt Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Scarsdale Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Valley Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
Valley Stream Central High School District: Closed Tuesday.
Wallkill Central School District: Closed Tuesday.
West Babylon Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.
West Hempstead Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday. The school day will be made up April 6.
White Plains Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Windward School Westchester: Fully remote Tuesday.
New Jersey:
Bayonne School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Becton Regional High School: Fully remote Tuesday.
Bergen County Technical Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Bernards Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday. Click here for more information.
Bloomfield School District: Closed Tuesday.
Bloomingdale School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Boonton Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Bound Brook School District: Closed Tuesday.
Branchburg Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Butler School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Caldwell and West Caldwell Schools: Closed Tuesday, no remote learning.
Caldwell University: Fully remote Tuesday.
Carteret Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Chapel Hill Academy: Fully remote both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Closter Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, all afternoon classes will be canceled.
The Cranbury School: Fully remote Tuesday.
Deal School: Virtual Tuesday.
East Hanover Township Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Englewood Cliffs School District: In-person learning canceled Monday through Friday. “Both schools will be in session for remote learning during this week regardless of inclement weather,” according to the district website.
Fairfield Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Fair Haven Public Schools: Schools will operate on a Full Virtual Extended Single Session schedule” Tuesday, according to the schools website.
Fair Lawn Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday and returning to in-person hybrid learning on Wednesday.
Florham Park Schools: Tuesday, “all schools will ‘pivot’ to a 100% fully remote, synchronous learning day. Click here for details.
Freehold Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Glen Rock Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Golden Door Charter in Hudson: Closed Tuesday.
Greater Brunswick Charter School: Schools will be “asynchronous” Tuesday. Click here for details.
Green Brook Township Public School District: Fully remote TUesday.
Hackensack Public Schools: According to the district website “We anticipate reopening for hybrid in-person instruction on Tuesday, February 2nd at the regularly scheduled time. This closure will not impact the A/B schedule currently in effect. Hence, Tuesday, February 2nd, continues to be a ‘B DAY’.”
Harding Township School: Fully remote Tuesday.
Harrison School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Henry Hudson Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday
Highlands Elementary Schools: Fully remote Tuesday and Wednesday.
Holmdel Township Public Schools: Students will have a 4-hour virtual learning day Tuesday.
Jefferson Township Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Kearny Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday
Kearny School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Lacey Township School District: All-remote learning Tuesday.
Linden School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Little Ferry School District: Fully remote in the morning; all afternoon classes canceled.
Little Silver School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Long Hill Township School System: Fully remote Tuesday.
Lyndhurst Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Madison Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Manchester Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Marlboro Township Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District: Closed Tuesday.
Memorial School — South Hackensack School District: Closed Tuesday.
Metuchen School District: Half-day, all-remote schedule Tuesday.
Middletown Township Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools: Remote learning with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal Tuesday.
Midland Park Borough Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Millburn Township Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Milltown Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Monmouth Beach School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Monroe Township School District: Closed Tuesday.
Montclair Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Montville Township Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Morris School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Morris Hills Regional District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Mount Arlington Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Neptune Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Netcong School District: Closed Tuesday.
New Brunswick Public Schools: Early dismissals for all schools and district offices Tuesday.
New Milford Public Schools: All remote Tuesday.
New Providence School District: All virtual Tuesday, with early dismissals. Click here for details.
Northern Highlands Regional High School: Fully remote Tuesday.
North Caldwell Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, classes end at 1 p.m.
North Plainfield Boro School District: Closed Tuesday.
Old Tappan School District: All virtual Tuesday.
Orange Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Paterson Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Palisades Park Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Paterson School District: Closed Tuesday.
Passaic Public Schools: Closed Tuesday; remote learning canceled due to technical issues.
Passaic County Technical Institute: Fully remote Tuesday with dismissal at 12:45 p.m.
Pequannock Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Perth Amboy Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Princeton Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School: Closed Tuesday.
Randolph Township Schools: All remote Tuesday. Click here for details.
Ridgewood Public Schools: All remote Tuesday.
River Dell Regional School District: Virtual one-session day on Monday and Tuesday. Click here for details.
Robert L. Craig School: Fully remote Tuesday.
Rochelle Park School District: Fully remote, half-day learning with dismissal at 12:40 p.m.
Rockaway Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Roxbury School District: Closed Tuesday.
Rumson School District: All remote through Wednesday.
Rutherford Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Saddle River School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
St. Mary High School (Rutherford): Fully remote Tuesday.
Sayreville Public Schools: Virtual instruction Tuesday.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional School District: Virtual instruction single session Tuesday. Click here for details.
South Bergen Jointure Commission: Fully remote Tuesday.
South River Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.
Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District: Closed Tuesday.
Springfield Public Schools: Fully remote, AM session Tuesday.
Summit Public Schools: Fully remote, single session Tuesday.
Tenafly Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.
Tewksbury Township Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. dismissal.
Tinton Falls School District: Fully remote, single session.
Totowa School District: Half-day schedule, fully remote.
Wallington School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Wanaque School District: Closed Tuesday.
Warren Township Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Washington Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Watchung Borough School District: Fully remote Tuesday.
Wayne Township Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.
Westfield Public Schools: All remote for morning session; afternoon sessions canceled.
West Essex Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday, 12:17 p.m. dismissal. Click here for details.
West Milford Township School District: All remote with early dismissal Tuesday.
West Morris Regional High School District: Remote, asynchronous learning day for all students.
West Orange Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.
Wharton Borough Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.
Wyckoff School District: Closed Tuesday.