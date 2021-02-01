Full list of Tuesday school closings for NY, NJ as major storm continues to slam region with snow

Local News

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Winter Weather Schools

File – This Jan. 26, 2011 photo shows school buses sitting in a parking lot during a school snow day (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A massive snowstorm walloped the tri-state area on Monday and, with snow continuing to fall, school districts across the region will close Tuesday or pivot to remote learning.

Up to 2 feet of snow was expected in some areas. New York City schools pivoted to remote learning on Monday and will stick with all-remote classes on Tuesday.

Below is the full list of changes:

New York:

Amityville Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Archdiocese of New York: Catholic elementary schools in New York City will remain closed Tuesday. It will be a “traditional snow day.”

Baldwin Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bay Shore Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Bethpage Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Central Islip School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Center Moriches School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Clarkstown Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Commack Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Deer Park Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

East Williston School District: Closed Tuesday.

Ellenville Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Elmsford Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Elwood Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Farmingdale School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Florida Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Freeport Public Schools: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Greenburgh Central School District: Fully Remote Tuesday.

Half Hollow Hills Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Harborfields Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Haverstraw-Stony Point Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Hicksville Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Hofstra University: Fully remote Tuesday.

Irvington Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Island Park Public Schools: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Islip Unified School District: Closed Tuesday.

Kings Park Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Lakeland Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Levittown School District: Closed Tuesday.

Lindenhurst Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Long Island School for The Gifted: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Lynbrook Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Malverne Union Free School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Mamaroneck Union Free School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Middle Village Prepatory Charter School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Middletown School District: Closed Tuesday.

Monticello Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Mt. Pleasant – Blythedale: Fully remote Tuesday.

Mt. Pleasant – Cottage: Closed Tuesday.

Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Tuesday. Students are asked to check their @ncc email as well as NCC’s website and social media for further information. The College’s Surveillance Testing Program was also suspended for Tuesday.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District: Closed Tuesday.

New Rochelle Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

New York City Public Schools: Students will continue with all-remote on Tuesday and are expected to return to in-person classes on Wednesday. Read more.

Northport-East Northport: Fully remote Tuesday.

North Shore Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Nyack Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Oceanside School District: Closed Tuesday.

Pawling Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Pelham Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Pine Bush Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Port Jervis City School District: Closed Tuesday.

Port Washington Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Riverhead Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Rockville Centre School District: Closed Tuesday.

Roosevelt Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Scarsdale Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Valley Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Valley Stream Central High School District: Closed Tuesday.

Wallkill Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

West Babylon Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

West Hempstead Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday. The school day will be made up April 6.

White Plains Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Windward School Westchester: Fully remote Tuesday.

New Jersey:

Bayonne School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Becton Regional High School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bergen County Technical Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bernards Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday. Click here for more information.

Bloomfield School District: Closed Tuesday.

Bloomingdale School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Boonton Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bound Brook School District: Closed Tuesday.

Branchburg Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Butler School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Caldwell and West Caldwell Schools: Closed Tuesday, no remote learning.

Caldwell University: Fully remote Tuesday.

Carteret Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Chapel Hill Academy: Fully remote both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Closter Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, all afternoon classes will be canceled.

The Cranbury School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Deal School: Virtual Tuesday.

East Hanover Township Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Englewood Cliffs School District: In-person learning canceled Monday through Friday. “Both schools will be in session for remote learning during this week regardless of inclement weather,” according to the district website.

Fairfield Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Fair Haven Public Schools: Schools will operate on a Full Virtual Extended Single Session schedule” Tuesday, according to the schools website.

Fair Lawn Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday and returning to in-person hybrid learning on Wednesday.

Florham Park Schools: Tuesday, “all schools will ‘pivot’ to a 100% fully remote, synchronous learning day. Click here for details.

Freehold Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Glen Rock Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Golden Door Charter in Hudson: Closed Tuesday.

Greater Brunswick Charter School: Schools will be “asynchronous” Tuesday. Click here for details.

Green Brook Township Public School District: Fully remote TUesday.

Hackensack Public Schools: According to the district website “We anticipate reopening for hybrid in-person instruction on Tuesday, February 2nd at the regularly scheduled time. This closure will not impact the A/B schedule currently in effect. Hence, Tuesday, February 2nd, continues to be a ‘B DAY’.”

Harding Township School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Harrison School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Henry Hudson Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday

Highlands Elementary Schools: Fully remote Tuesday and Wednesday.

Holmdel Township Public Schools: Students will have a 4-hour virtual learning day Tuesday.

Jefferson Township Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Kearny Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday

Kearny School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Lacey Township School District: All-remote learning Tuesday.

Linden School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Little Ferry School District: Fully remote in the morning; all afternoon classes canceled.

Little Silver School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Long Hill Township School System: Fully remote Tuesday.

Lyndhurst Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Madison Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Manchester Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Marlboro Township Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District: Closed Tuesday.

Memorial School — South Hackensack School District: Closed Tuesday.

Metuchen School District: Half-day, all-remote schedule Tuesday.

Middletown Township Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools: Remote learning with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal Tuesday.

Midland Park Borough Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Millburn Township Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Milltown Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Monmouth Beach School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Monroe Township School District: Closed Tuesday.

Montclair Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Montville Township Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Morris School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Morris Hills Regional District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Mount Arlington Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Neptune Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Netcong School District: Closed Tuesday.

New Brunswick Public Schools: Early dismissals for all schools and district offices Tuesday.

New Milford Public Schools: All remote Tuesday.

New Providence School District: All virtual Tuesday, with early dismissals. Click here for details.

Northern Highlands Regional High School: Fully remote Tuesday.

North Caldwell Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, classes end at 1 p.m.

North Plainfield Boro School District: Closed Tuesday.

Old Tappan School District: All virtual Tuesday.

Orange Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Paterson Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Palisades Park Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Paterson School District: Closed Tuesday.

Passaic Public Schools: Closed Tuesday; remote learning canceled due to technical issues.

Passaic County Technical Institute: Fully remote Tuesday with dismissal at 12:45 p.m.

Pequannock Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Perth Amboy Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Princeton Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School: Closed Tuesday.

Randolph Township Schools: All remote Tuesday. Click here for details.

Ridgewood Public Schools: All remote Tuesday.

River Dell Regional School District: Virtual one-session day on Monday and Tuesday. Click here for details.

Robert L. Craig School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Rochelle Park School District: Fully remote, half-day learning with dismissal at 12:40 p.m.

Rockaway Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Roxbury School District: Closed Tuesday.

Rumson School District: All remote through Wednesday.

Rutherford Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Saddle River School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

St. Mary High School (Rutherford): Fully remote Tuesday.

Sayreville Public Schools: Virtual instruction Tuesday.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional School District: Virtual instruction single session Tuesday. Click here for details.

South Bergen Jointure Commission: Fully remote Tuesday.

South River Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.

Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District: Closed Tuesday.

Springfield Public Schools: Fully remote, AM session Tuesday.

Summit Public Schools: Fully remote, single session Tuesday.

Tenafly Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.

Tewksbury Township Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. dismissal.

Tinton Falls School District: Fully remote, single session.

Totowa School District: Half-day schedule, fully remote.

Wallington School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Wanaque School District: Closed Tuesday.

Warren Township Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Washington Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Watchung Borough School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Wayne Township Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.

Westfield Public Schools: All remote for morning session; afternoon sessions canceled.

West Essex Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday, 12:17 p.m. dismissal. Click here for details.

West Milford Township School District: All remote with early dismissal Tuesday.

West Morris Regional High School District: Remote, asynchronous learning day for all students.

West Orange Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Wharton Borough Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Wyckoff School District: Closed Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter