Full list of Tuesday school closings for NY, NJ as major storm continues to slam region with snow

File – This Jan. 26, 2011 photo shows school buses sitting in a parking lot during a school snow day (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A massive snowstorm walloped the tri-state area on Monday and, with snow continuing to fall, school districts across the region will close Tuesday or pivot to remote learning.

Up to 2 feet of snow was expected in some areas. New York City schools pivoted to remote learning on Monday and will stick with all-remote classes on Tuesday.

Below is the full list of changes:

New York:

Amityville Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Archdiocese of New York: Catholic elementary schools in New York City will remain closed Tuesday. It will be a “traditional snow day.”

Baldwin Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bay Shore Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Bethpage Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Central Islip School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Center Moriches School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Clarkstown Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Commack Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Deer Park Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

East Williston School District: Closed Tuesday.

Ellenville Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Elmsford Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Elwood Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Farmingdale School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Florida Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

Freeport Public Schools: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Greenburgh Central School District: Fully Remote Tuesday.

Half Hollow Hills Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Harborfields Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Haverstraw-Stony Point Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Hicksville Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Hofstra University: Fully remote Tuesday.

Irvington Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Island Park Public Schools: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Islip Unified School District: Closed Tuesday.

Kings Park Central School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Lakeland Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Levittown School District: Closed Tuesday.

Lindenhurst Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Long Island School for The Gifted: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Lynbrook Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Malverne Union Free School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Mamaroneck Union Free School District: All schools will be on remote learning Tuesday.

Middle Village Prepatory Charter School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Middletown School District: Closed Tuesday.

Monticello Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Mt. Pleasant – Blythedale: Fully remote Tuesday.

Mt. Pleasant – Cottage: Closed Tuesday.

Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Tuesday. Students are asked to check their @ncc email as well as NCC’s website and social media for further information. The College’s Surveillance Testing Program was also suspended for Tuesday.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District: Closed Tuesday.

New Rochelle Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

New York City Public Schools: Students will continue with all-remote on Tuesday and are expected to return to in-person classes on Wednesday. Read more.

Northport-East Northport: Fully remote Tuesday.

North Shore Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Nyack Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Oceanside School District: Closed Tuesday.

Pawling Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Pelham Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Pine Bush Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Port Jervis City School District: Closed Tuesday.

Port Washington Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Riverhead Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Rockville Centre School District: Closed Tuesday.

Roosevelt Union Free School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Scarsdale Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Valley Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

Valley Stream Central High School District: Closed Tuesday.

Wallkill Central School District: Closed Tuesday.

West Babylon Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday.

West Hempstead Union Free School District: Closed Tuesday. The school day will be made up April 6.

White Plains Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Windward School Westchester: Fully remote Tuesday.

New Jersey:

Bayonne School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Becton Regional High School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bergen County Technical Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bernards Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday. Click here for more information.

Bloomfield School District: Closed Tuesday.

Bloomingdale School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Boonton Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bound Brook School District: Closed Tuesday.

Branchburg Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Butler School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Caldwell and West Caldwell Schools: Closed Tuesday, no remote learning.

Caldwell University: Fully remote Tuesday.

Carteret Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Chapel Hill Academy: Fully remote both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Closter Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, all afternoon classes will be canceled.

The Cranbury School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Deal School: Virtual Tuesday.

East Hanover Township Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Englewood Cliffs School District: In-person learning canceled Monday through Friday. “Both schools will be in session for remote learning during this week regardless of inclement weather,” according to the district website.

Fairfield Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Fair Haven Public Schools: Schools will operate on a Full Virtual Extended Single Session schedule” Tuesday, according to the schools website.

Fair Lawn Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday and returning to in-person hybrid learning on Wednesday.

Florham Park Schools: Tuesday, “all schools will ‘pivot’ to a 100% fully remote, synchronous learning day. Click here for details.

Freehold Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Glen Rock Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Golden Door Charter in Hudson: Closed Tuesday.

Greater Brunswick Charter School: Schools will be “asynchronous” Tuesday. Click here for details.

Green Brook Township Public School District: Fully remote TUesday.

Hackensack Public Schools: According to the district website “We anticipate reopening for hybrid in-person instruction on Tuesday, February 2nd at the regularly scheduled time. This closure will not impact the A/B schedule currently in effect. Hence, Tuesday, February 2nd, continues to be a ‘B DAY’.”

Harding Township School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Harrison School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Henry Hudson Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday

Highlands Elementary Schools: Fully remote Tuesday and Wednesday.

Holmdel Township Public Schools: Students will have a 4-hour virtual learning day Tuesday.

Jefferson Township Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Kearny Christian Academy: Closed Tuesday

Kearny School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Lacey Township School District: All-remote learning Tuesday.

Linden School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Little Ferry School District: Fully remote in the morning; all afternoon classes canceled.

Little Silver School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Long Hill Township School System: Fully remote Tuesday.

Lyndhurst Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Madison Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Manchester Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Marlboro Township Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District: Closed Tuesday.

Memorial School — South Hackensack School District: Closed Tuesday.

Metuchen School District: Half-day, all-remote schedule Tuesday.

Middletown Township Public School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools: Remote learning with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal Tuesday.

Midland Park Borough Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Millburn Township Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Milltown Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Monmouth Beach School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Monroe Township School District: Closed Tuesday.

Montclair Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Montville Township Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Morris School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Morris Hills Regional District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Mount Arlington Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Neptune Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Netcong School District: Closed Tuesday.

New Brunswick Public Schools: Early dismissals for all schools and district offices Tuesday.

New Milford Public Schools: All remote Tuesday.

New Providence School District: All virtual Tuesday, with early dismissals. Click here for details.

Northern Highlands Regional High School: Fully remote Tuesday.

North Caldwell Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, classes end at 1 p.m.

North Plainfield Boro School District: Closed Tuesday.

Old Tappan School District: All virtual Tuesday.

Orange Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Paterson Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Palisades Park Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Paterson School District: Closed Tuesday.

Passaic Public Schools: Closed Tuesday; remote learning canceled due to technical issues.

Passaic County Technical Institute: Fully remote Tuesday with dismissal at 12:45 p.m.

Pequannock Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Perth Amboy Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Princeton Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School: Closed Tuesday.

Randolph Township Schools: All remote Tuesday. Click here for details.

Ridgewood Public Schools: All remote Tuesday.

River Dell Regional School District: Virtual one-session day on Monday and Tuesday. Click here for details.

Robert L. Craig School: Fully remote Tuesday.

Rochelle Park School District: Fully remote, half-day learning with dismissal at 12:40 p.m.

Rockaway Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Roxbury School District: Closed Tuesday.

Rumson School District: All remote through Wednesday.

Rutherford Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Saddle River School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

St. Mary High School (Rutherford): Fully remote Tuesday.

Sayreville Public Schools: Virtual instruction Tuesday.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional School District: Virtual instruction single session Tuesday. Click here for details.

South Bergen Jointure Commission: Fully remote Tuesday.

South River Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.

Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District: Closed Tuesday.

Springfield Public Schools: Fully remote, AM session Tuesday.

Summit Public Schools: Fully remote, single session Tuesday.

Tenafly Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.

Tewksbury Township Schools: Fully remote Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. dismissal.

Tinton Falls School District: Fully remote, single session.

Totowa School District: Half-day schedule, fully remote.

Wallington School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Wanaque School District: Closed Tuesday.

Warren Township Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Washington Township School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Watchung Borough School District: Fully remote Tuesday.

Wayne Township Public Schools: All virtual Tuesday.

Westfield Public Schools: All remote for morning session; afternoon sessions canceled.

West Essex Regional School District: Fully remote Tuesday, 12:17 p.m. dismissal. Click here for details.

West Milford Township School District: All remote with early dismissal Tuesday.

West Morris Regional High School District: Remote, asynchronous learning day for all students.

West Orange Public Schools: Closed Tuesday.

Wharton Borough Public Schools: Fully remote Tuesday.

Wyckoff School District: Closed Tuesday.

