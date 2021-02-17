Full list of Thursday school closings for NY, NJ as another snowstorm heads our way

With yet another snowstorm set to wallop the region Thursday into Friday, a number of New York and New Jersey schools will close or pivot to remote learning.

A winter weather warning was issued for parts of the region and a winter weather advisory was issued for other swathes of the tri-state area. For a full forecast, click here.

Many schools in the area are closed anyway this week due to a mid-winter recess.

Below is the full list of changes:

New York:

All Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New York will be closed Thursday

Chappaqua Central School District: Schools closed for a snow day.

Clarkstown Central School District: All activities are canceled, while all district employees have been asked to work remotely.

Commack Schools: Closed Thursday.

East Ramapo Central School District: Schools closed for a snow day.

Eldred CSD: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Ellenville CSD: Closed Thursday.

Fallsburg CSD: Closed Thursday. There will be no remote instruction and no meal delivery.

Hofstra University: The University will be closed Thursday. No classes will meet in-person on campus but in-person classes that are able to meet remotely will do so and students in those classes will be contacted by their instructors.

Monticello CSD: Closed Thursday.

Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Thursday.

New Paltz CSD: Closed Thursday. No remote learning.

Windward School Westchester: Fully remote Thursday.

New Jersey:

Barnegat Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Bergenfield: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Bernards Township Public Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Bloomingdale: Schools closed Thursday.

Boonton Township: Schools closed for a snow day.

Brick Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Butler: Schools closed Thursday.

Colts Neck Township: Remote learning only Thursday.

Fairfield: Schools closed Thursday.

Franklin Township: Thursday and Friday will be fully remote learning for all students and staff.

Freehold Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Hazlet Township Public Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Jefferson Twp Public Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Kearny Christian Academy: KCA & LHDC closed.

Linden: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Montclair: Schools will follow an “Abbreviated Day or Curriculum Thursday schedule.”

Morris: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

New Milford: Schools closed Thursday.

North Caldwell: Schools closed Thursday.

Paramus: Remote learning only Thursday.

Princeton Public Schools: All-remote day for students and teachers; schools and offices are closed.

Rockaway Township:Schools closed for a snow day.

Roselle Park: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Somerset Hills School District: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Somerset County ESC: Operating on full distance learning schedule for Thursday.

South River: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Spring Lakes Heights School District: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Springfield Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Tewksbury Township Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Wallington: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.

Warren Township: Remote learning only Thursday.

Watchung Hills Regional HS: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.