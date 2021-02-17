Full list of Thursday school closings for NY, NJ as another snowstorm heads our way

With yet another snowstorm set to wallop the region Thursday into Friday, a number of New York and New Jersey schools will close or pivot to remote learning.
A winter weather warning was issued for parts of the region and a winter weather advisory was issued for other swathes of the tri-state area. For a full forecast, click here.
Many schools in the area are closed anyway this week due to a mid-winter recess.
Below is the full list of changes:
New York:
All Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New York will be closed Thursday
Chappaqua Central School District: Schools closed for a snow day.
Clarkstown Central School District: All activities are canceled, while all district employees have been asked to work remotely.
Commack Schools: Closed Thursday.
East Ramapo Central School District: Schools closed for a snow day.
Eldred CSD: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Ellenville CSD: Closed Thursday.
Fallsburg CSD: Closed Thursday. There will be no remote instruction and no meal delivery.
Hofstra University: The University will be closed Thursday. No classes will meet in-person on campus but in-person classes that are able to meet remotely will do so and students in those classes will be contacted by their instructors.
Monticello CSD: Closed Thursday.
Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Thursday.
New Paltz CSD: Closed Thursday. No remote learning.
Windward School Westchester: Fully remote Thursday.
New Jersey:
Barnegat Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Bergenfield: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Bernards Township Public Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Bloomingdale: Schools closed Thursday.
Boonton Township: Schools closed for a snow day.
Brick Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Butler: Schools closed Thursday.
Colts Neck Township: Remote learning only Thursday.
Fairfield: Schools closed Thursday.
Franklin Township: Thursday and Friday will be fully remote learning for all students and staff.
Freehold Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Hazlet Township Public Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Jefferson Twp Public Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Kearny Christian Academy: KCA & LHDC closed.
Linden: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Montclair: Schools will follow an “Abbreviated Day or Curriculum Thursday schedule.”
Morris: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
New Milford: Schools closed Thursday.
North Caldwell: Schools closed Thursday.
Paramus: Remote learning only Thursday.
Princeton Public Schools: All-remote day for students and teachers; schools and offices are closed.
Rockaway Township:Schools closed for a snow day.
Roselle Park: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Somerset Hills School District: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Somerset County ESC: Operating on full distance learning schedule for Thursday.
South River: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Spring Lakes Heights School District: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Springfield Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Tewksbury Township Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Wallington: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.
Warren Township: Remote learning only Thursday.
Watchung Hills Regional HS: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Thursday.