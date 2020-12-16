Full list of school closings for NY, NJ as nor’easter hits region with heavy snow, strong wind

FILE PHOTO — A school bus was stuck for hours on an unplowed street in Middle Village, Queens, on Jan. 25, 2016, witnesses say. (Photo: Laura S.)

Several schools will be closed Thursday or pivot to remote learning throughout the tri-state area as snow from an expected nor’easter has been forecast to blanket the region.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in some areas. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it could be the biggest storm the city’s seen in years.

With months of practice teaching students remotely, some districts plan to pivot to remote learning in the event of inclement weather.

“We are ready for business, and we are ready to keep kids warm and safe,” Carranza said.

Below is a full list of school closures in New York and New Jersey. This list is being updated as schools make their decisions about closures, delays and pivots to remote learning:

New York:

Amityville UFSD: Schools are closed for a snow day Thursday.

Archdiocese of New York: All Catholic elementary schools are closed Thursday. High Schools will operate independently, so families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.

Bay Shore: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Bridgehampton UFSD: Schools will be closed through the end of 2020. Students will have virtual learning until Dec. 23.

Center Moriches UFSD: Schools will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Central Islip UFSD: Schools will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Clarkstown CSD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Commack UFSD: All schools closed and no classes Thursday.

East Williston UFSD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Elmsford: All schools will be closed Thursday. There will be no remote instruction “due to the potential for power outages and connectivity issues.”

Elwood Union Free School District: Schools will be closed Thursday.

Farmingdale UFSD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Florida UFSD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Freeport UFSD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Great Neck: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Greenburgh CSD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Half Hollow Hills Central School District: All schools closed Thursday.

Hicksville Public Schools: Snow day Thursday “with no in-person or remote instruction.”

Hofstra University: Due to the forecast for inclement weather, Hofstra University will be closed Thursday and all campus activities are canceled.

Irvington UFSD: There will be no classes Thursday.

Island Park UFSD: Schools will be closed Thursday.

Islip UFSD: Schools closed Thursday, no virtual instruction.

Kings Park Central School District: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Lindenhurst UFSD: Schools will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Levittown School District: High school early dismissal at 2 p.m. Wednesday; middle school early dismissal at 2:40 p.m.; elementary school dismissal at regular time. No afternoon and evening activities Wednesday.

Lynbrook: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Mahopac Central School District: Thursday, Dec. 17 will be a snow day for the Mahopac Central School District. Remote learning will resume on Friday, Dec. 18.

Mamaroneck: All public schools will close Thursday. There will be no remote instruction.

Middle Village Prep Charter School: Closed for a snow day Thursday.

Middletown City SD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Monticello Central School District: All schools will close Thursday. There will be no remote instruction.

Newburgh: All public schools will close Thursday. There will be no remote instruction.

New Rochelle: Virtual learning Thursday unless the storm causes widespread power outages. In that case, Interim Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero will declare a snow day, suspending all instruction.

Northport-East Northport: All classes and activities canceled Thursday.

NYC public schools: All buildings will be closed Thursday and students will pivot to remote learning. Students are expected to log on and engage with their work from home as they do on other remote days. All Meal Hubs will also be closed. Read more.

Oceanside: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Pawling CSD: All schools and district offices will be closed Thursday.

Pine Bush CSD: All schools will be closed with no remote instruction Thursday.

Port Jervis: All public schools will close Thursday. There will be no remote instruction.

Port Washington: All public schools will close Thursday. There will be no remote instruction.

Riverhead: RCSD Buildings will be closed on Thursday, December 17 – Instruction will be Remote Learning

Rockville Centre UFSD: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Roosevelt UFSD: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students. The district will pivot to remote learning on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Scarsdale Public Schools: School closed Thursday, snow day, no remote instruction.

Shoreham-Wading River CSD: School closed Thursday, snow day, no remote instruction.

St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip: School closed Thursday for a full-remote learning day.

Valley Central School District: School closed Thursday, snow day, no remote instruction.

Valley Stream CHSD: School closed Thursday, no remote instruction. Friday, Dec. 18 will be a full remote-learning day.

Wallkill: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

West Babylon: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

West Hempstead: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Westbury UFSD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

White Plains City SD: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Windward School Westchester: School and classes are canceled Thursday.

New Jersey:

Bayonne School District: All schools closed, remote learning canceled

Becton Regional High School: Closed, traditional snow day.

Bedminster Township School: Closed, no remote learning.

Bergen County Technical Schools: All schools will be closed Thursday.

Bernards Township School District: Closed, no remote or in-person instruction.

Bloomfield: Will be utilizing a district-wide, virtual half-day schedule for Thursday.

Bloomingdale: All schools will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Boonton Township Public Schools: Schools closed Thursday.

Bound Brook School District: Closed, traditional snow day.

Branchburg Township School District: All Branchburg and Somerville Public Schools will be closed.

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District: Closed for both virtual and in-person learning.

Butler SD: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Caldwell and West Caldwell Schools: Will be closed for a snow day Thursday, remote learning resumes Friday.

Caldwell University: All classes will run online Wednesday and Thursday but campus will be closed.

Carteret Public Schools: Asynchronous Day Thursday

Chapel Hill Academy in Lincoln Park: Early dismissal of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chester: The Chester School District will be closed on Thursday, due to the coming snowstorm.

Closter Public Schools: Will have a fully virtual learning day on Thursday.

Colts Neck: Schools will be fully remote Thursday.

Deal School: Virtual learning Thursday, Grades 4-8 only.

The Cranbury School: Early release, afternoon classes canceled

Demarest School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday on a half day schedule.

Denville: Denville PK-8 Schools will be closed on Thursday for virtual and in-person instruction.

East Hanover Township Public Schools: Closed for a snow day Thursday, no remote instruction.

Eatontown: Remote learning Thursday.

Englewood Cliffs: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Fairfield: Schools will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Fair Haven: Full remote learning day Thursday.

Fair Lawn: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Florham Park: Snow day Thursday, asynchronous virtual learning Friday.

Franklin Township Public School District: All classes canceled, both in-person and virtual, and buildings closed. Friday is Asynchronous Learning Day.

Freehold: Virtual learning Thursday.

Glen Rock: All schools and programs closed Thursday.

Greater Brunswick Charter School: Asynchronous day

Green Brook Township Public School District: Closed; no instruction in-person, hybrid or distanced.

Guttenberg School District: Snow day Thursday.

Hackensack: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Harding: Due to the inclement weather, the Harding Township School will be closed on Thursday.

Henry Hudson Regional School: Remote learning Thursday starting at 7:45 a.m.

Highlands Elementary: Virtual learning starting at 8:15 a.m., ending at 12:15 p.m.

Hillside: Virtual learning, classes dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hoboken Public School District: Remote learning on Thursday.

Holmdel Township Public Schools: Early dismissal on Wednesday.

Jamesburg Public Schools: Early dismissal, no afternoon classes

Jefferson Township: All schools closed Thursday.

Kearny Public Schools: All district buildings will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Employees will work from home. Remote learning will continue as scheduled.

Kearny Christian Academy: Closed Thursday.

Kinnelon: Remote learning through Jan. 4.

Lacey Township: School buildings closed, remote learning Thursday.

Lincoln Park: The Lincoln Park School District will be closed on Thursday. No in-person or remote learning.

Little Falls: All schools will be closed for a snow day.

Little Silver: Virtual classes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lodi SD: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Long Hill Township: Schools will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Lyndhurst Public Schools: Per the school district website: “Learning opportunities will continue to be made available virtually. These activities will not encompass all daylight school hours, giving time for students and families to enjoy the first snowfall of this season. In the event of potential power outages, students will be excused from activities.”

Madison: Schools will have a snow day Thursday, all remote learning on Friday.

Marlboro Township: Virtual classes, single-session schedule

Matawan-Aberdeen RSD: Schools will have a snow day Thursday.

Memorial School, South Hackensack: Will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Metuchen School Distrct: All-remote instruction and early dismissal Thursday.

Middletown School District: From the school website: “At this time, we anticipate pivoting to virtual instruction on Thursday, Dec. 17 for all students. However, the threat of power outages may result in the full closure of school, in other words a traditional snow day, as power outages would impact students’ and staff’s ability to participate in online instruction.”

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools: Buildings closed, remote learning Thursday.

Milburn School District: Snow day Thursday, full-day virtual learning through Dec. 23.

Milltown Public Schools: Closed, traditional snow day.

Monmouth Beach: All-virtual schedule, classes end at 12:30 p.m.

Monroe Township School District: Traditional snow day

Montclair: All Montclair Public Schools and offices will have a half day (3-hour virtual day) on Thursday.

Montville Township: Virtual learning for all schools Thursday.

Morris SD: All schools are closed Thursday for a snow day.

Morris Hills Regional School District: All schools are closed Thursday.

Morris Plains: All schools will have a snow day Thursday

Mount Arlington: Mount Arlington Public Schools will be closed Thursday and no remote instruction will take place.

Mountainside: Closed Thursday for a snow day.

Neptune: Full remote schedule Thursday.

Netcong: All schools will have a virtual learning day Thursday.

Newark: All remote learning and in-school activities are canceled Thursday.

New Brunswick Public Schools: Early dismissal

New Milford: All public school students will learn remotely on Thursday.

New Providence: Classes will be in session virtually Thursday.

Northern Highlands Regional High School: School building will be closed but all students are expected to attend virtual classes.

North Caldwell: Schools will be closed Thursday.

North Plainfield Bor. SD: All schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Old Tappan School District: Virtual learning Thursday.

Oradell: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Park Ridge School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday.

Pascack Valley High School: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday.

Passaic County Technical Institute: Classes canceled, no remote learning Thursday.

Peaquannock: All schools will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Perth Amboy Public Schools: Closed Thusrday.

Plainfield: Learning will continue virtually Thursday.

Princeton SD: Classes canceled, no remote learning on Thursday.

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School: Virtual learning Thursday.

Randolph Township: Schools will switch to virtual learning Thursday.

Ridgewood: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

River Dell: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Robert L. Craig School, Moonachie: Virtual learning Thursday.

Rochelle Park: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Rumson: All-virtual instruction Thursday.

Roxbury: All schools will have a snow day Thursday.

Rutherford: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Saddle Brook: All public schools will be closed, Thursday, December 17, 2020. There will be no instruction for any students.

Sayreville Public Schools: Virtual instruction Thursday, schools closed.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood: Schools will operate on a virtual single-session Thursday.

Shrewbury: Virtual day schedule Thursday.

South Amboy Public Schools: Schools closed, virtual classes canceled

South Bergen Jointure Commission: Virtual learning through Monday. There will be no school on Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23.

South River Public Schools: Closed, traditional snow day.

Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District: Closed, remote instruction to resume Friday

Somerville Public School District: Closed Thursday, traditional snow day

St. Mary High School, Rutherford: All schools will operate fully virtually Wednesday through Friday.

Summit: Schools and classes are canceled Thursday. From Friday, Dec. 18 through Dec. 23, students will move to remote learning.

Teaneck: Remote/Virtual instruction will continue on Thursday, December 17. District Office buildings will be closed

Tenafly: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Tewksbury Township SD: All schools closed for a snow day Thursday.

Tinton Falls: Schools will be on a single session remote day for Thursday

Totowa Public Schools: Thursday will be a “virtual day” for all students.

Union: Asynchronous virtual learning on a half day schedule Thursday.

Upper Saddle River School District: Snow day Thursday, no virtual classes.

Verona School District: Snow day Thursday, no remote learning.

Wall Township: Remote learning Thursday.

Wanaque: All schools will be closed Thursday.

Wandell School, Saddle River: Will be closed Thursday for all students and staff. This will be considered a snow day.

Warren Township SD: All schools will be closed Thursday for a snow day.

Watchung Borough School District: Closed, traditional snow day.

Watchung Hills Regional High School: Closed, traditional snow day.

Wayne Township: Thursday will be a traditional snow day for all schools.

Westfield: All remote learning, classes will end at 12:30 p.m.

Westwood Regional School District: Half-day virtual learning Thursday.

West Essex Regional School District: No school Thursday, no remote learning.

West Milford: Remote learning will operate Thursday for all students.

West Morris Regional: Schools will be closed Thursday.

West Orange Schools: Virtual instruction Thursday, could change if there are power outages.

Wharton Borough: Schools will be closed for a snow day Thursday.

Woodcliffe Lake School District: Modified remote learning Thursday.

Woodland Park: All schools will have a traditional snow day Thursday.

Wycoff: Classes canceled Thursday, virtual learning resumes Friday.