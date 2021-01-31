Full list of school closings for NY, NJ as major storm hits region with heavy snow, strong wind

Several schools closed Monday or pivoted to remote learning throughout the tri-state area as snow from an expected nor’easter has been forecast to blanket the region.
Up to 2 feet of snow was expected in some areas. New York City schools pivoted to remote learning on Monday and will stick with all-remote classes on Tuesday.
Below is the full list.
New York:
Archdiocese of New York: All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, will be closed Monday. This will be a “traditional snow day,” with no remote instruction. Officials said celebrations for Catholic Schools Week are expected to begin Tuesday.
Allen Christian School: Closed Monday.
Amityville Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Baldwin Union Free School District: Closed Monday
Bay Shore Schools: Closed Monday.
Central Islip School District: Closed Monday.
Center Moriches School District: Closed Monday.
Clarkstown Central School District: Closed Monday.
Commack Schools: All virtual Monday.
Croton-Harmon Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Deer Park Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
East Williston School District: Closed Monday.
Ellenville Central School District: Closed Monday.
Elmsford Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Elwood Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Farmingdale School District: Closed Monday.
Florida Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Freeport Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Great Neck Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Greenburgh Central School District: Closed Monday.
Half Hollow Hills Central School District: Closed Monday.
Harborfields Central School District: Closed Monday.
Haverstraw-Stony Point Central School District: Closed Monday.
Hebrew Academy for Special Children: Closed Monday.
Hicksville Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Hofstra University: Closed Monday.
Irvington Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Island Park Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Islip Unified School District: Closed Monday.
Kings Park Central School District: Closed Monday.
Lakeland Central School District: Closed Monday.
Levittown School District: Closed Monday.
Lindenhurst Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Long Island School for The Gifted: Closed Monday.
Lynbrook Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Malverne Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Mamaroneck Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Middletown School District: Closed for in-person learning Monday through Friday due to COVID-19 tracing.
Middle Village Prepatory Charter School: Fully remote Monday.
Monticello Central School District: Closed Monday.
Mt. Pleasant – Blythedale: Closed Monday.
Mt. Pleasant – Cottage: Closed Monday.
Newburgh Enlarged City School District: Closed Monday.
New Rochelle Public Schools: Closed Monday.
New York City public schools: All students will pivot to remote learning on Monday. Students will stay remote on Tuesday and are expected to return to in-person classes on Wednesday. Read more.
Northport-East Northport: Closed Monday.
North Shore High School: Closed Monday.
Nyack Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Monday. Students are asked to check their @ncc email as well as NCC’s website and social media for further information. The College’s Surveillance Testing Program was also suspended for Monday.
Oceanside School District: Closed Monday.
Pawling Central School District: Closed Monday.
Pelham Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Pine Bush Central School District: Closed Monday.
Port Jervis City School District: Closed Monday.
Port Washington Union Free School District: Fully remote Monday.
Riverhead Central School District: Closed Monday.
Rockville Centre School District: Closed Monday.
Roosevelt Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
Scarsdale Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Shoreham-Wading River Central School District: Closed Monday.
St. Raymond Catholic School in East Rockaway: Closed Monday.
Valley Central School District: Closed Monday.
Valley Stream Central High School District: Closed Monday.
Wallkill Central School District: Closed Monday.
West Babylon Union Free School District: Closed Monday.
West Hempstead Union Free School District: Closed Monday; students will have a make-up day in May.
White Plains Public Schools: Closed Monday, with no remove learning.
Windward School Westchester: Closed Monday.
New Jersey:
Academy for Children in Morris: Closed Monday.
Bayonne School District: All district school buildings will be closed and there will be no virtual learning.
Becton Regional High School: Closed Monday for a traditional school day. Students are encouraged to relax and make snow angels.
Bergen County Technical Schools: Closed Monday. Bergen County Special Services employees are expected to work in a Host Site School.
Bernards Township School District: All remote Monday. Click here for more information.
Bloomfield School District: Virtual half-day Monday. Click here for more information.
Bloomingdale School District: Closed Monday; full remote-learning day Tuesday.
Boonton Township School District: Closed Monday.
Bound Brook School District: Virtual half-day of school Monday.
Branchburg Township School District: Virtual partial day of school Monday. Click here for more information.
Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District: Closed Monday.
Butler School District: Closed Monday; full remote-learning day Tuesday.
Caldwell and West Caldwell Schools: All remote Monday.
Caldwell University: Classes and administrative offices are closed Monday.
Carteret Public Schools: Monday will be an “asynchronous Day.” Click here for more information.
Chapel Hill Academy: Closed Monday.
Closter Public Schools: Virtual instruction Monday and Tuesday, however, all afternoon sessions will be canceled.
Deal School: Virtual Monday.
The Cranbury School: Closed Monday with no instruction.
Demarest School District: Closed.
East Hanover Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Englewood Cliffs School District: In-person learning canceled Monday through Friday. “Both schools will be in session for remote learning during this week regardless of inclement weather,” according to the district website.
Fairfield Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Fair Haven Public Schools: Schools will operate on a Full Virtual Extended Single Session schedule” Monday, according to the schools website.
Fair Lawn Public Schools: All Monday instruction canceled.
Florham Park Schools: Monday classes canceled. Tuesday, “all schools will ‘pivot’ to a 100% fully remote, synchronous learning day. Click here for details.
Freehold Township School District: All schools and offices closed Monday. If weather prompts further in-person learning closures, students will learn remote.
Glen Rock Public School District: Closed Monday.
Golden Door Charter in Hudson: Closed Monday.
Greater Brunswick Charter School: Schools will be “asynchronous” Monday and Tuesday.Click here for details.
Green Brook Township Public School District: Closed Monday.
Hackensack Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Harding Township School: Closed Monday.
Harrison School District: Closed Monday.
Henry Hudson Regional School District: Closed Monday.
Highlands Elementary Schools: Closed Monday; virtual Tuesday.
Holmdel Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Jefferson Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Kearny Christian Academy: Closed Monday.
Kearny School District: Closed Monday.
Kinnelon School District: Closed Monday; all-remote learning Tuesday.
Lacey Township School District: All-remote learning Monday.
Linden School District: Closed Monday.
Little Ferry School District: Closed Monday.
Little Silver School District: Closed Monday.
Long Hill Township School System: Closed Monday.
Lyndhurst Public Schools: All remote Monday.
Madison Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Manchester Regional School District: Closed Monday.
Marlboro Township Public School District: Closed Monday.
Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District: All remote Monday.
Memorial School — South Hackensack School District: Remote learning Monday, with a minimum schedule. Click here for details.
Metuchen School District: Half-day, all-remote scheduleMonday.
Middletown Township Public School District: All virtual Monday. Click here for details.
Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools: Remote learning with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal Monday.
Millburn Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Milltown Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Monmouth Beach School District: Closed Monday.
Monroe Township School District: All virtual Monday.
Montclair Public Schools: “All schools and offices will follow an Abbreviated Day or Curriculum Thursday schedule on Monday,” according to the school website. Click here for details.
Montville Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Morris School District: Closed Monday.
Morris Hills Regional District: Closed Monday.
Mount Arlington Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Mountainside School District: Closed Monday.
Neptune Township School District: Closed Monday.
Netcong School District: All remote Monday.
New Brunswick Public Schools: Early dismissals for all schools and district offices Monday and Tuesday.
New Milford Public Schools: All remote Monday.
New Providence School District: All virtual Monday, with early dismissals. Click here for details.
Northern Highlands Regional High School: Closed Monday.
North Caldwell Public Schools: Closed Monday.
North Plainfield Boro School District: All remote Monday, with no afternoon session.
Old Tappan School District: All virtual Monday.
Passaic Public Schools: Closed Monday; remote learning canceled due to technical issues.
Passaic County Technical Institute: Closed Monday.
Pequannock Township School District: Closed Monday.
Perth Amboy Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Princeton Public Schools: All remote.
Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School: Closed Monday.
Randolph Township Schools: All remote Monday. Click here for details.
Ridgewood Public Schools: Closed Monday. All remote Tuesday.
River Dell Regional School District: Virtual one-session day on Monday and Tuesday. Click here for details.
Robert L. Craig School: Virtual one-session day Monday.
Rochelle Park School District: Closed Monday.
Rockaway Township School District: Closed Monday.
Rumson School District: All remote Monday through Wednesday.
Roxbury School District: Staff and students will learn all remote Monday.
Rutherford Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Saddle River School District: Closed Monday.
Sayreville Public Schools: Virtual instruction Monday and Tuesday.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional School District: Virtual instruction for one lesson Monday. Click here for details.
South Amboy Public Schools: Closed Monday.
South Bergen Jointure Commission: Virtual instruction for one session Monday.
South River Public Schools: All virtual Monday.
Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District: All virtual Monday.
St. Mary’s College Preparatory High School: Closed Monday.
Summit Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Tenafly Public Schools: All virtual Monday.
Tewksbury Township Schools: Closed Monday.
Tinton Falls School District: Closed Monday.
Totowa School District: Closed Monday.
Verona Area School District: Modified schedule Monday. Click here for details.
Wallington School District: Closed Monday.
Wanaque School District: Closed Monday.
Warren Township Schools: Closed Monday.
Washington Township School District: Closed Monday.
Watchung Borough School District: Closed Monday.
Watchung Hills Regional High School: Closed Monday.
Wayne Township Public Schools: All virtual Monday.
Westfield Public Schools: All remote for morning session; afternoon sessions canceled.
West Essex Regional School District: All remote Monday. Click here for details.
West Milford Township School District: Closed Monday; all remote with early dismissal Tuesday.
West Morris Regional High School District: Closed Monday.
West New York School District: Closed Monday.
West Orange Public Schools: All virtual Monday.
Wharton Borough Public Schools: Closed Monday.
Wyckoff School District: Closed Monday.