Full list of school closings for NY, NJ as major storm hits region with heavy snow, strong wind

Local News

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Snow school bus

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: A school bus picks up children in Brooklyn on the morning after a major winter storm. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Several schools closed Monday or pivoted to remote learning throughout the tri-state area as snow from an expected nor’easter has been forecast to blanket the region.

Up to 2 feet of snow was expected in some areas. New York City schools pivoted to remote learning on Monday and will stick with all-remote classes on Tuesday.

Below is the full list.

New York:

Archdiocese of New York: All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, will be closed Monday. This will be a “traditional snow day,” with no remote instruction. Officials said celebrations for Catholic Schools Week are expected to begin Tuesday.

Allen Christian School: Closed Monday.

Amityville Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Baldwin Union Free School District: Closed Monday

Bay Shore Schools: Closed Monday.

Central Islip School District: Closed Monday.

Center Moriches School District: Closed Monday.

Clarkstown Central School District: Closed Monday.

Commack Schools: All virtual Monday.

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Deer Park Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

East Williston School District: Closed Monday.

Ellenville Central School District: Closed Monday.

Elmsford Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Elwood Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Farmingdale School District: Closed Monday.

Florida Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Freeport Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Great Neck Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Greenburgh Central School District: Closed Monday.

Half Hollow Hills Central School District: Closed Monday.

Harborfields Central School District: Closed Monday.

Haverstraw-Stony Point Central School District: Closed Monday.

Hebrew Academy for Special Children: Closed Monday.

Hicksville Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Hofstra University: Closed Monday.

Irvington Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Island Park Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Islip Unified School District: Closed Monday.

Kings Park Central School District: Closed Monday.

Lakeland Central School District: Closed Monday.

Levittown School District: Closed Monday.

Lindenhurst Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Long Island School for The Gifted: Closed Monday.

Lynbrook Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Malverne Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Mamaroneck Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Middletown School District: Closed for in-person learning Monday through Friday due to COVID-19 tracing.

Middle Village Prepatory Charter School: Fully remote Monday.

Monticello Central School District: Closed Monday.

Mt. Pleasant – Blythedale: Closed Monday.

Mt. Pleasant – Cottage: Closed Monday.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District: Closed Monday.

New Rochelle Public Schools: Closed Monday.

New York City public schools: All students will pivot to remote learning on Monday. Students will stay remote on Tuesday and are expected to return to in-person classes on Wednesday. Read more.

Northport-East Northport: Closed Monday.

North Shore High School: Closed Monday.

Nyack Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Monday. Students are asked to check their @ncc email as well as NCC’s website and social media for further information. The College’s Surveillance Testing Program was also suspended for Monday.

Oceanside School District: Closed Monday.

Pawling Central School District: Closed Monday.

Pelham Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Pine Bush Central School District: Closed Monday.

Port Jervis City School District: Closed Monday.

Port Washington Union Free School District: Fully remote Monday.

Riverhead Central School District: Closed Monday.

Rockville Centre School District: Closed Monday.

Roosevelt Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

Scarsdale Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District: Closed Monday.

St. Raymond Catholic School in East Rockaway: Closed Monday.

Valley Central School District: Closed Monday.

Valley Stream Central High School District: Closed Monday.

Wallkill Central School District: Closed Monday.

West Babylon Union Free School District: Closed Monday.

West Hempstead Union Free School District: Closed Monday; students will have a make-up day in May.

White Plains Public Schools: Closed Monday, with no remove learning.

Windward School Westchester: Closed Monday.

New Jersey:

Academy for Children in Morris: Closed Monday.

Bayonne School District: All district school buildings will be closed and there will be no virtual learning.

Becton Regional High School: Closed Monday for a traditional school day. Students are encouraged to relax and make snow angels.

Bergen County Technical Schools: Closed Monday. Bergen County Special Services employees are expected to work in a Host Site School.

Bernards Township School District: All remote Monday. Click here for more information.

Bloomfield School District: Virtual half-day Monday. Click here for more information.

Bloomingdale School District: Closed Monday; full remote-learning day Tuesday.

Boonton Township School District: Closed Monday.

Bound Brook School District: Virtual half-day of school Monday.

Branchburg Township School District: Virtual partial day of school Monday. Click here for more information.

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District: Closed Monday.

Butler School District: Closed Monday; full remote-learning day Tuesday.

Caldwell and West Caldwell Schools: All remote Monday.

Caldwell University: Classes and administrative offices are closed Monday.

Carteret Public Schools: Monday will be an “asynchronous Day.” Click here for more information.

Chapel Hill Academy: Closed Monday.

Closter Public Schools: Virtual instruction Monday and Tuesday, however, all afternoon sessions will be canceled.

Deal School: Virtual Monday.

The Cranbury School: Closed Monday with no instruction.

Demarest School District: Closed.

East Hanover Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Englewood Cliffs School District: In-person learning canceled Monday through Friday. “Both schools will be in session for remote learning during this week regardless of inclement weather,” according to the district website.

Fairfield Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Fair Haven Public Schools: Schools will operate on a Full Virtual Extended Single Session schedule” Monday, according to the schools website.

Fair Lawn Public Schools: All Monday instruction canceled.

Florham Park Schools: Monday classes canceled. Tuesday, “all schools will ‘pivot’ to a 100% fully remote, synchronous learning day. Click here for details.

Freehold Township School District: All schools and offices closed Monday. If weather prompts further in-person learning closures, students will learn remote.

Glen Rock Public School District: Closed Monday.

Golden Door Charter in Hudson: Closed Monday.

Greater Brunswick Charter School: Schools will be “asynchronous” Monday and Tuesday.Click here for details.

Green Brook Township Public School District: Closed Monday.

Hackensack Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Harding Township School: Closed Monday.

Harrison School District: Closed Monday.

Henry Hudson Regional School District: Closed Monday.

Highlands Elementary Schools: Closed Monday; virtual Tuesday.

Holmdel Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Jefferson Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Kearny Christian Academy: Closed Monday.

Kearny School District: Closed Monday.

Kinnelon School District: Closed Monday; all-remote learning Tuesday.

Lacey Township School District: All-remote learning Monday.

Linden School District: Closed Monday.

Little Ferry School District: Closed Monday.

Little Silver School District: Closed Monday.

Long Hill Township School System: Closed Monday.

Lyndhurst Public Schools: All remote Monday.

Madison Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Manchester Regional School District: Closed Monday.

Marlboro Township Public School District: Closed Monday.

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District: All remote Monday.

Memorial School — South Hackensack School District: Remote learning Monday, with a minimum schedule. Click here for details.

Metuchen School District: Half-day, all-remote scheduleMonday.

Middletown Township Public School District: All virtual Monday. Click here for details.

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools: Remote learning with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal Monday.

Millburn Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Milltown Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Monmouth Beach School District: Closed Monday.

Monroe Township School District: All virtual Monday.

Montclair Public Schools: “All schools and offices will follow an Abbreviated Day or Curriculum Thursday schedule on Monday,” according to the school website. Click here for details.

Montville Township Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Morris School District: Closed Monday.

Morris Hills Regional District: Closed Monday.

Mount Arlington Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Mountainside School District: Closed Monday.

Neptune Township School District: Closed Monday.

Netcong School District: All remote Monday.

New Brunswick Public Schools: Early dismissals for all schools and district offices Monday and Tuesday.

New Milford Public Schools: All remote Monday.

New Providence School District: All virtual Monday, with early dismissals. Click here for details.

Northern Highlands Regional High School: Closed Monday.

North Caldwell Public Schools: Closed Monday.

North Plainfield Boro School District: All remote Monday, with no afternoon session.

Old Tappan School District: All virtual Monday.

Passaic Public Schools: Closed Monday; remote learning canceled due to technical issues.

Passaic County Technical Institute: Closed Monday.

Pequannock Township School District: Closed Monday.

Perth Amboy Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Princeton Public Schools: All remote.

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School: Closed Monday.

Randolph Township Schools: All remote Monday. Click here for details.

Ridgewood Public Schools: Closed Monday. All remote Tuesday.

River Dell Regional School District: Virtual one-session day on Monday and Tuesday. Click here for details.

Robert L. Craig School: Virtual one-session day Monday.

Rochelle Park School District: Closed Monday.

Rockaway Township School District: Closed Monday.

Rumson School District: All remote Monday through Wednesday.

Roxbury School District: Staff and students will learn all remote Monday.

Rutherford Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Saddle River School District: Closed Monday.

Sayreville Public Schools: Virtual instruction Monday and Tuesday.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional School District: Virtual instruction for one lesson Monday. Click here for details.

South Amboy Public Schools: Closed Monday.

South Bergen Jointure Commission: Virtual instruction for one session Monday.

South River Public Schools: All virtual Monday.

Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District: All virtual Monday.

St. Mary’s College Preparatory High School: Closed Monday.

Summit Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Tenafly Public Schools: All virtual Monday.

Tewksbury Township Schools: Closed Monday.

Tinton Falls School District: Closed Monday.

Totowa School District: Closed Monday.

Verona Area School District: Modified schedule Monday. Click here for details.

Wallington School District: Closed Monday.

Wanaque School District: Closed Monday.

Warren Township Schools: Closed Monday.

Washington Township School District: Closed Monday.

Watchung Borough School District: Closed Monday.

Watchung Hills Regional High School: Closed Monday.

Wayne Township Public Schools: All virtual Monday.

Westfield Public Schools: All remote for morning session; afternoon sessions canceled.

West Essex Regional School District: All remote Monday. Click here for details.

West Milford Township School District: Closed Monday; all remote with early dismissal Tuesday.

West Morris Regional High School District: Closed Monday.

West New York School District: Closed Monday.

West Orange Public Schools: All virtual Monday.

Wharton Borough Public Schools: Closed Monday.

Wyckoff School District: Closed Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

