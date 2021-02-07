Full list of Monday school closures, delays for NY, NJ after 2nd storm

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: A school bus picks up children in Brooklyn on the morning after a major winter storm. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Several schools throughout the New York region announced delayed openings for Monday after Sunday’s storm, the second in a week.

The storm brought several more inches of snowfall to a region already blanketed with a thick layer of snow. New York City public school students and staff should plan for in-school learning on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

Below is the full list:

NEW YORK:

Bridgehampton UFSD: Delayed two hours

Central Islip UFSD: Delayed two hours

Half Hollow Hills CSD: Delayed two hours

Islip UFSD: Delayed two hours

Lindenhurst UFSD: Delayed two hours

Shoreham-Wading River CSD: Delayed two hours

NEW JERSEY:

Belleville: Pivots to remote learning

Hackensack: Pivots to remote learning

Livingston: Pivots to remote learning

Maywood: Pivots to remote learning

Wood-Ridge: Pivots to remote learning