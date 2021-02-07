Full list of Monday school closures, delays for NY, NJ after 2nd storm

Several schools throughout the New York region announced delayed openings for Monday after Sunday’s storm, the second in a week.
The storm brought several more inches of snowfall to a region already blanketed with a thick layer of snow. New York City public school students and staff should plan for in-school learning on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.
Below is the full list:
NEW YORK:
Bridgehampton UFSD: Delayed two hours
Central Islip UFSD: Delayed two hours
Half Hollow Hills CSD: Delayed two hours
Islip UFSD: Delayed two hours
Lindenhurst UFSD: Delayed two hours
Shoreham-Wading River CSD: Delayed two hours
NEW JERSEY:
Belleville: Pivots to remote learning
Hackensack: Pivots to remote learning
Livingston: Pivots to remote learning
Maywood: Pivots to remote learning
Wood-Ridge: Pivots to remote learning