Full list of Monday school closures, delays for NY, NJ after 2nd storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Snow school bus

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: A school bus picks up children in Brooklyn on the morning after a major winter storm. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Several schools throughout the New York region announced delayed openings for Monday after Sunday’s storm, the second in a week.

The storm brought several more inches of snowfall to a region already blanketed with a thick layer of snow. New York City public school students and staff should plan for in-school learning on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

Below is the full list:

NEW YORK:
Bridgehampton UFSD: Delayed two hours

Central Islip UFSD: Delayed two hours

Half Hollow Hills CSD: Delayed two hours

Islip UFSD: Delayed two hours

Lindenhurst UFSD: Delayed two hours

Shoreham-Wading River CSD: Delayed two hours

NEW JERSEY:
Belleville: Pivots to remote learning

Hackensack: Pivots to remote learning

Livingston: Pivots to remote learning

Maywood: Pivots to remote learning

Wood-Ridge: Pivots to remote learning

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter