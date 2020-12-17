Full list of mass-transit disruptions in NY, NJ following snowstorm

File photo: An NYC transit worker shovels snow from a subway platform on January 23, 2016 in New York.

NEW YORK — A major snowstorm continued slamming the tri-state region Thursday morning, impacting travel and public transit around the area.

Officials advised New York and New Jersey residents to stay home and off the roads as much as possible, but mass transit agencies prepared and shifted service to accommodate those who must travel.

Updates as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday

New York City area public transit:

Passengers are advised to check MTA.info for real-time service updates.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye asked commuters who need to use the transit system on Wednesday or Thursday to exercise “extreme caution.”

NYC Subways:



Main Street-bound No. 7 trains proceeding with delays after a door issue on a train near Hudson Yards

Southbound A trains running local from 168th Street to 145th Street in Manhattan

D trains ran with delays in both directions due to a signal issue at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. The problem was corrected, but you may experience a longer wait for D trains in both directions

Long Island Rail Road:



LIRR trains continue operating on an enhanced weekend schedule Thursday

While delays on most branches have subsided, the Ronkonkoma and Montauk Branch are experiencing delays about 20 to 30 minutes due to weather-related switch trouble.

NYC Ferry:



Service resumed on certain routes as crews continue to clear and check landings

Check for updates and departure times at ferry.nyc or on their app and social media

Citi Bike:



The Citi Bike system remained shutdown Thursday afternoon with no bikes able to be rented.

They advise customers to keep an eye on their Twitter account or other social media for updates.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Citi Bike said they’d begun to clear snow, but that systems would remain closed until further notice.

Metro-North Railroad:



As of 8:12 a.m. Thursday, Hudson Line service was suspended between GCT and Croton-Harmon due to a fallen tree on the tracks as a result of weather-related issues. It resumed at 8:37, but customers were advised to anticipate residual delays of up to 30 minutes.

As of 8:42 a.m. Thursday, New Haven Line service was experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes due to weather-related conditions

As of 8:42 a.m. Thursday, Harlem Line service was experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes due to weather-related conditions.

Port Authority:

The Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan closed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. NJ Transit bus service at the station was set to resume at noon Thursday.

New Jersey public transit:

NJ Transit adjusted its schedules because of the storm. NJ Transit said passengers should expect delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify.

NJ Transit rail service was temporarily suspended Thursday morning Rail lines will be operating on a Severe Weather Level 2 service schedule

Central and northern New Jersey bus service was temporarily suspended Thursday morning, including routes serving the Trenton-area and Port Authority bus terminal in NYC, but has resumed as of Thursday evening

Newark and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service resumed Thursday morning after being suspended temporarily

Access Link Service resumed system-wide at noon Thursday

River LINE and South Jersey bus service will continue to operate weekday service

NJ Transit bus service out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal was scheduled to resume Thursday at noon