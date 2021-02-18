Full list of Friday school closings for NY, NJ as snowstorm lingers

NEW YORK — With the snowstorm set to linger into Friday, a number of New York and New Jersey schools will close or pivot to remote learning.

A winter weather warning was issued for parts of the region and a winter weather advisory was issued for other swathes of the tri-state area. For a full forecast, click here.

Many schools in the area are closed anyway this week due to a mid-winter recess.

Below is the full list of changes:

New York:

Commack Schools: Delayed opening Friday, all students must report at 11 a.m.

Ellenville CSD: Two-hour delay Friday.

Fallsburg CSD: Two-hour delay Friday.

Hofstra University: The University will be closed Friday. No classes will meet in-person on campus but in-person classes that are able to meet remotely will do so and students in those classes will be contacted by their instructors.

Monticello CSD: Snow day – schools are closed Friday.

Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Friday.

Windward School Westchester: Fully remote Friday.

New Jersey:

Barnegat Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Bergenfield: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Bloomingdale: Virtual learning Friday.

Boonton Township: Virtual learning Friday.

Butler: Virtual learning Friday.

Colts Neck Township: Remote learning only Friday.

Fairfield: Fully remote learning Friday.

Franklin Township: Friday will be fully remote learning for all students and staff.

Freehold Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Hanover Park RHSD: Remote learning only Friday.

Hazlet Township Public Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Linden: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Montclair: Schools and offices will follow an abbreviated day schedule Friday.

Morris: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

North Caldwell: Remote learning Friday.

Princeton Public Schools: All-remote day for students and teachers; schools and offices are closed.

Rockaway Township: Two-hour delayed opening Friday.

Roselle Park: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Somerset Co. ESC: Fully remote learning Friday.

South River: Schools closed Friday.

Spring Lakes Heights School District: Schools closed Friday.

Springfield Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Tewksbury Township Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Wallington: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.

Warren Township: Remote learning only Friday.

Watchung Hills Regional HS: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.