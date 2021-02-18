Full list of Friday school closings for NY, NJ as snowstorm lingers

NEW YORK — With the snowstorm set to linger into Friday, a number of New York and New Jersey schools will close or pivot to remote learning.
A winter weather warning was issued for parts of the region and a winter weather advisory was issued for other swathes of the tri-state area. For a full forecast, click here.
Many schools in the area are closed anyway this week due to a mid-winter recess.
Below is the full list of changes:
New York:
Commack Schools: Delayed opening Friday, all students must report at 11 a.m.
Ellenville CSD: Two-hour delay Friday.
Fallsburg CSD: Two-hour delay Friday.
Hofstra University: The University will be closed Friday. No classes will meet in-person on campus but in-person classes that are able to meet remotely will do so and students in those classes will be contacted by their instructors.
Monticello CSD: Snow day – schools are closed Friday.
Nassau Community College: Classes and college offices will go remote for Friday.
Windward School Westchester: Fully remote Friday.
New Jersey:
Barnegat Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Bergenfield: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Bloomingdale: Virtual learning Friday.
Boonton Township: Virtual learning Friday.
Butler: Virtual learning Friday.
Colts Neck Township: Remote learning only Friday.
Fairfield: Fully remote learning Friday.
Franklin Township: Friday will be fully remote learning for all students and staff.
Freehold Township: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Hanover Park RHSD: Remote learning only Friday.
Hazlet Township Public Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Linden: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Montclair: Schools and offices will follow an abbreviated day schedule Friday.
Morris: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
North Caldwell: Remote learning Friday.
Princeton Public Schools: All-remote day for students and teachers; schools and offices are closed.
Rockaway Township: Two-hour delayed opening Friday.
Roselle Park: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Somerset Co. ESC: Fully remote learning Friday.
South River: Schools closed Friday.
Spring Lakes Heights School District: Schools closed Friday.
Springfield Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Tewksbury Township Schools: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Wallington: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.
Warren Township: Remote learning only Friday.
Watchung Hills Regional HS: Schools pivoted to remote learning for Friday.