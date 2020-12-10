Former sanitation chief Kathryn Garcia joins crowded 2021 mayoral race

NEW YORK — Former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia officially launched her mayoral campaign Thursday, joining a crowded race for City Hall in 2021.

“We face critical challenges in New York City—the stakes are almost unimaginably high,” she said. “Our city’s next mayor will either make or break it. In the depths of overlapping crises, we must still have bold vision and be true to the strivers we all are. That’s why I am running.”

Garcia served as the Dept. of Sanitation’s 43rd commissioner, but resigned in September, reportedly to run for mayor. She joined the department in 2014.

While with the department, Garcia led several initiatives, including modernizing the city’s snow response structure and setting goals to send zero waste to landfills by 2030.

She also became the city’s Food Czar throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

She has also worked with the Department of Environmental Protection.

Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Garcia as Vice Chair of the NYCHA Board of Directors and she served as Interim Chair and CEO of NYCHA from February to July 2019.

She joins several other candidates from the public and private sector vying to replace de Blasio next year.

