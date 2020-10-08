Former de Blasio aide Maya Wiley officially announces 2021 run for NYC mayor

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Standing on the iconic steps of The Brooklyn Museum, Maya Wiley said she’s ready to make history as New York City’s first woman mayor.

“This city, with all its grit and all its glory, is the most magical place I have ever seen,” Wiley told supporters Thursday.

Wiley’s career began as a civil rights attorney for the ACLU and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. She’s also served as an attorney in Bill de Blasio’s City Hall, Chairperson of the Civilian Complaint Review Board and Legal Analyst for MSNBC.

During her campaign kick off Wiley praised the city’s essential workers saying “New Yorkers need more than applause, they need a lifeline.”

If she were mayor, Wiley said we’d see “a NYCHA that is stronger, healthier and respected.”

Wiley faces a growing field of contenders.

After his campaign kicked off last month, Comptroller Scott Stringer has gained early momentum.

Buzz is also building around Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams. Last month Adams said on the PIX11 Morning News “you will be the first to know when we make an official announcement.”

Political sources tell PIX11 News former Obama Administration Official Shaun Donovan and Citigroup Vice Chairman Ray McGuire are also expected to enter the race in the coming weeks.