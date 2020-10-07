Former de Blasio aide Maya Wiley announces run for NYC mayor

Image from a video announcing Maya Wiley’s run for mayor of New York City in 2021.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley has announced her candidacy to run for mayor of New York City in 2021.

Wiley is a former chairperson of New York City’s police oversight agency and former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

She announced in July that she was leaving her position as a contributor to MSNBC and NBC to explore a run for mayor.

Wiley launched her official campaign website Thursday morning after releasing a video formally announcing her run.

If elected, Wiley would be the city’s first woman mayor and second Black mayor.

She will join what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary in the race to succeed de Blasio.

