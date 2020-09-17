Food distribution pop-ups available for New Yorkers this September

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Food Bank NYC
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Bronx — Food Bank For New York City’s food distribution is taking place at the New York Hall of Science this Sunday, September 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fresh produce and shelf stable items will be provided to the first 500 families.

A few reminders:

  • No ID or proof of need required
  • Please wear a mask
  • This distribution will take place rain or shine, please prepare for the weather accordingly
Queens food bank
Yankees Popup-02.png

